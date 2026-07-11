15 People, Including Indian Tourists, Feared Dead As Boat Capsizes Near Vietnam's Phu Quoc

A boat carrying several Indian tourists capsized near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam on Saturday, with rescue teams still working to establish the exact toll.

The Indian Embassy in Hanoi confirmed the accident in a post on X, calling it a "tragic incident" and saying local authorities were yet to establish full details of who exactly had been on board.

According to Vietnamese news portal VN Express International, the speedboat was carrying 32 Indian tourists and four crew members from Hon May Rut to An Thoi Port when it capsized about 400 metres off Hon May Rut Ngoai, throwing everyone on board into the sea.

Citing initial information from authorities in the Phu Quoc Special Economic Zone, the news portal said nearby tourist boats rushed to assist before border guards, the navy, the coast guard and other forces joined the search-and-rescue operation. A total of 15 people were killed, it said.

Two control rooms have since been activated, one at the Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City and another at the Embassy in Hanoi, to help affected families get information and support.

The vessel involved was a tourist speedboat en route from Hon May Rut to An Thoi Port when it overturned in open water not far from the coast, according to accounts from the region carried by PTI.

Passengers were reportedly thrown overboard when the boat flipped, and nearby vessels ferrying other tourists moved in quickly to help pull people from the water.

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Rescuers, however, struggled to reach everyone in time, since a number of those on board had become trapped beneath the capsized hull. Conditions in the water were choppy at the time, though the rain that had earlier lashed the area had eased by the time the boat went down.

The accident comes during a peak season for tourism on the island.

Phu Quoc, Vietnam's largest island, has drawn a record number of visitors this year, with arrivals in the first six months rising sharply compared with the same period last year, driven in part by a jump in foreign tourist numbers.

Anyone seeking information can reach the Ho Chi Minh City control room at +84 36 281 7930, +84 91 552 3714 or +84 33 452 0414, or the Hanoi control room at +84 91 308 9165, the Embassy said, adding that both lines remained open for assistance and queries related to the incident.

(With PTI inputs)

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