Iran Rebuilding Nuclear Facilities? New Satellite Images Fuel Speculation

Exclusive satellite images appear to show fresh activity at several of Iran's nuclear sites, raising concerns that Tehran may be trying to rebuild facilities damaged in recent military strikes.

The imagery, obtained by CNN and analysed with the Institute for Science and International Security, has also prompted questions over whether Iran breached a memorandum of understanding signed with the United States in late June, before President Donald Trump appeared to bring the agreement to an end by ordering further attacks on the country.

According to the CNN, construction equipment, vehicle movements and changes to damaged structures could indicate early efforts to restore or secure facilities linked to nuclear operations. However, the imagery alone does not establish whether Iran has resumed sensitive nuclear work or is merely assessing damage and clearing debris.

The apparent activity is likely to intensify scrutiny of the agreement between Washington and Tehran, which was intended to reduce tensions and place limits on Iran's nuclear activities. Any attempt to rebuild restricted facilities could be interpreted as a violation of the understanding.

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The questions surrounding the agreement have become more complicated after US President Donald Trump appeared to signal its collapse by ordering fresh strikes against Iran. The military action has further weakened prospects for renewed diplomacy and increased fears of a wider regional confrontation.

Iran has repeatedly maintained that its nuclear programme is intended for peaceful purposes, while the United States and its allies have expressed concern that Tehran could develop the capability to produce a nuclear weapon.

Neither the Iranian government nor US officials have publicly provided a detailed explanation of the activity visible in the latest satellite images.

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