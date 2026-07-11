'1,000 Missiles', One-Year Military Order: What's Trump's New Warning To Iran?

US President Donald Trump has issued a fresh warning to Tehran, declaring on Truth Social that "1000 Missiles are Locked and Loaded and aimed at" Iran, with thousands more prepared to follow immediately, should Iranian authorities act on threats to assassinate him.

In the post on Saturday, Trump said the threat had been voiced in many corners of the globe, and that orders had already been given to the US military to be ready, willing and able, for a period of one year subject to extension, to fully decimate and destroy all areas of Iran if such a plot against the sitting US president succeeded. He signed off invoking a religious phrase before his name and title.

Trump's post on Truth Social read, "1000 Missiles are Locked and Loaded and aimed at the Islamic Republic of Iran, with thousands of more to immediately follow, should the Iranian Government act on its threat, pronounced in many corners of the Globe, to assassinate, or attempt to assassinate, the sitting President of the United States of America, in this case, ME! Orders have already been given, and the U.S. Military is ready, willing, and able, for a one year period of time, subject to extension, to completely decimate and destroy all areas of Iran - PRAISE BE TO ALLAH!" [sic]

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The comments by Trump, made on his Truth Social website is likely to turn up tensions in the Middle East. There had been multiple days of US airstrikes targeting Iran, as well as Iranian retaliatory fire targeting nations across the Mideast.

Tensions between Washington and Tehran have been running high this week during the funeral of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, with mourners in Iran seen carrying banners threatening Trump's life.

Iran has openly sought Trump's assassination since 2020, when he ordered the strike that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, and there have been multiple foiled attempts on his life since a gunman's bullet grazed his ear at a Pennsylvania rally in July 2024.

ALSO READ: 'Bomb Them Like Never Before': Trump's Stark Warning If Iran Assassinates Him

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