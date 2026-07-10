Is Iran Plotting To Kill Trump? The Details Of Intel Israel Shared With US

Israel has shared intelligence with the United States, claiming that Iran is planning a fresh attempt to assassinate US President Donald Trump, adding a new layer of tension to an already volatile relationship between Washington and Tehran, according to reports.

The reported intelligence was shared amid heightened geopolitical tensions in West Asia, where the US and Israel have stepped up security coordination following recent military confrontations with Iran.

While officials have not disclosed details of the alleged plot, the information has been taken seriously by US authorities, according to a report cited by PTI and The Wall Street Journal.

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The alleged threat is believed to be linked to Iran's long-standing vow to avenge the 2020 killing of General Qassem Soleimani, the former commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force, who was killed in a US drone strike ordered by Trump during his first term.

Iran has repeatedly denied involvement in previous allegations of assassination plots targeting the US President, while maintaining that he should face legal accountability over Soleimani's death.

According to the report, the latest intelligence warning comes even as differences have reportedly emerged between the US and Israel over the handling of Iran.

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While Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is said to favour sustained military pressure, Trump has recently indicated support for de-escalation after weeks of conflict. Trump has publicly acknowledged that he remains a target for Iran, saying he is at the top of Tehran's "death list".

The latest intelligence has indicated renewed concern over the security surrounding the US president, although neither the White House nor Iranian officials have publicly commented on the reported warning.

The development underscores the fragile state of US-Iran relations, with security concerns continuing to shadow diplomatic efforts and raising fears that any fresh escalation could further destabilise the region.

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