Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Yet To Reach 50% Capacity As Active Spell Of Monsoon Ends

The end of the active spell of monsoon over Maharashtra and other parts of India has hurt the pace of replenishment of seven critical water supplying lakes in Mumbai. The data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday showed that the seven lakes are yet to reach 50% capacity and only recorded a marginal rise of 0.42% in the last 24 hours.

The Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, Tansa, Vihar, and Tulsi and Middle Vaitarna lakes collectively held 7,21,278 million litres or 49.83% of their total capacity of 14.47 lakh million litres. Their storage stood at nearly 74% in the year-ago period.

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Located in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Nashik, these lakes are crucial for the supply of drinking water in Mumbai, but heavily dependent on monsoon for their recharge.

The BMC data showed that none of the lakes received any rainfall in the past 24-hour period. Upper Vaitarna stood at 28% of its capacity, while Modak Sagar was at nearly 83%. Similarly, Tansa lake was at nearly 79%, Middle Vaitarna at 43.51% and Bhatsa lake at 44.25%. Vihar and Tulsi lakes, which reached full capacity on July 7, remain full.

These lakes were collectively under just 6% at the end of June, but quickly gathered pace of recovery as Mumbai and nearby regions recorded widespread, heavy rainfall in the first week of July. With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting subdued rainfall in the ahead, lake levels may decline marginally as they continue to fulfil the demand of clean water in Mumbai.

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Mumbai Weather Forecast:

As per the weather agency, Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Nashik will “very likely” witness light to moderate rain till July 14. In the last 24 hours, Mumbai's Colaba and Santacruz weather stations recorded no rainfall. The city and suburbs are likely to witness a generally cloudy sky, with one or two spells of light rain expected during the next 24 hours.

During this period, maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 33 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius.

“Isolated to scattered rainfall likely over Gujarat region, central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Saurashtra and Kutch during July 10-16,” the IMD said.

High Tide Alert:

The BMC has also issued a tide warning for Mumbai. A high tide of nearly 4 metres is expected at 9:28 a.m., followed by a low tide of 2.26 metres at 3:06 p.m. Another high tide of 3.52 metres is forecast at 8:43 p.m.

The next low tide will occur at 3:17 a.m. on July 12, with a height of 0.69 metres.

ALSO READ: Will It Rain In Mumbai Today? Check IMD Weather Forecast If Travelling On The Weekend

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