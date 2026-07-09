Mumbai Weather Forecast: Relentless Monsoon Rains Expected To Subside Over Next 10 Days, Says Skymet

Over the following 10 days, heavy, unrelenting monsoon rains are expected to significantly lessen in Konkan and Mumbai, according to Skymet Weather.

Weakened weather systems and suppressed westerly winds will provide a much-needed respite from recent flooding and disruptions throughout India's coastline, even if isolated showers may still occur.

The city recently accumulated more than 1,100 mm of monsoon activity above its monthly average of 919.9 mm, as per Skymet Weather.

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The forecasting and agricultural risk management company, Skymet, further states that the rainfall activity is predicted to significantly decrease throughout the whole Konkan Coast, from Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri to Raigad, Alibag, Palghar, Dahanu, and Mumbai.

The area will get a chance to recuperate from the extensive disruption brought on by the recent period of heavy monsoon rainfall during this comparatively dry phase.

Meanwhile, as rainfall activity continues toward Northwest Madhya Pradesh, the region's moderate to heavy rains are predicted to gradually lessen, and the weather will become generally dry, while moderate to heavy rainfall in Delhi is expected.

Mumbai's daily life has been significantly affected by the unrelenting monsoon downpour, which has caused significant public transportation suspensions around the city, massive floods, and multi-hour traffic delays. Because of the heavy, persistent rain, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued several severe weather alerts.

Local train services have been delayed or completely stopped due to severe waterlogging on the tracks.

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Many flights had to divert from Mumbai airport due to severe disruptions to flight schedules.

Low-lying subways and important arterial roads got completely inundated, while travel on vital connecting highways, such as the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, has been hampered by massive landslides.

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