TCS Says Client Decision Delays Intensified In Q1 Despite Strong Deal Pipeline

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. said client decision-making slowed further during the April-June quarter despite maintaining a strong deal pipeline, indicating that macroeconomic uncertainty is delaying the conversion of signed contracts into revenue rather than weakening demand for technology services.

The comments mark a shift from the company's previous earnings call, when it first highlighted delays in client decisions and project starts. In the latest quarter, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director K Krithivasan said those headwinds had become more pronounced even as the company continued to report healthy deal wins and expressed confidence in its long-term demand outlook.

"We had called out delays in decision making and project start with respect to discretionary investments. This trend has continued and intensified to some extent in this quarter," Krithivasan said during TCS' Q1 FY27 earnings call on Thursday. He added that global businesses had been disrupted by "conflicts, economic uncertainty, and supply chain issues", leading to project deferrals and slower decision-making that resulted in "less than expected revenue conversion".

The company recorded a total contract value (TCV) of $9.5 billion during the quarter, including an $800 million deal with SKF.

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Pipeline Remains Strong Despite Slower Execution

During the analyst Q&A, Krithivasan said the weakness was not due to a deterioration in the pipeline.

"The overall pipeline has remained quite strong... We've been able to replenish all the deal closures that happened in Q1," he said, adding that the opportunity pipeline remained well distributed across industries and geographies.

He said customers were increasingly stretching project timelines instead of cancelling them.

"There are some places where we find the projects are started, but started on a lower pace, and there are some places where the projects are paused for a duration," Krithivasan said. "So you see a combination of all these things... the overall deal signings are okay, pipeline is okay, but the immediate quarter revenue numbers are not in sync with what we should be expecting."

The comments suggest the company's challenge is not winning new business but converting signed contracts into revenue as clients stagger spending decisions.

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Commentary Hardens Since Q4

During its previous earnings call in April, TCS had warned that clients were delaying discretionary technology investments. In the latest quarter, management said those delays had continued and intensified, reinforcing its view that macroeconomic uncertainty is weighing on the timing of technology spending rather than long-term demand.

Despite the near-term pressure, Krithivasan reiterated confidence in the company's longer-term outlook.

"We are very confident of the robustness of the demand, as well as the strength of our business model from a medium to long-term perspective," he said.

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