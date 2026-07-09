KPMG UK To Slash 200 Back Office Roles In Latest Round Of Cuts

KPMG UK is cutting 10% of staff across its support teams, according to a spokesperson for the company, in the latest round of job cuts by the Big Four accountancy firm.

The cuts could lead to around 200 people leaving the firm, a person familiar with the situation said.

The spokesperson said the cuts were part of the ongoing integration between KPMG's UK and Switzerland arms, which merged in 2024. The job cuts, which were first reported by City AM, are subject to consultation in line with UK employment law.

“We are looking at the shape of our operating model,” a KPMG spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “This includes launching proposals to reduce roles in our central services by 10% to avoid duplication, make the most of our technology investments and to expand our offshore delivery.”

The firm in March cut more than 400 roles from its UK audit division, blaming lack of natural attrition.

Many professional services firms are looking to shrink support staff teams broadly, turning to artificial intelligence and offshoring to cut costs and boost revenues. Consulting giant McKinsey & Co. and accountancy firm PwC's US arm are among firms that have been cutting back their support teams in the last 12 months.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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