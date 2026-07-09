US-Iran War News Live Updates: Trump Doubles Down On Attacks; Iran Launches Retaliatory Strikes On Kuwait, Bahrain

The US military said that it was carrying out another round of strikes on Iran after the Islamic Republic attacked ships in Strait of Hormuz a day earlier. The announcement came hours after President Donald Trump threatened to unleash more military action against Iran after saying that the Iranian attacks signaled the end of the ceasefire.

Trump, who is known for sending mixed messages about his intentions, has repeatedly threatened to escalate strikes against Iran, only to pull back after claiming diplomatic progress. He said Wednesday that the US would “probably hit them hard again tonight,” and later added that the latest back-and-forth fighting would not result in “long-term” military action.

A day after assaults on commercial shipping escalated into an exchange of strikes on Iranian and US military targets, Trump also renewed his past threats to hit Iran's civilian infrastructure, including electric plants and desalinisation plants, and to seize the oil-production hub of Kharg Island.

Speaking on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, Trump said the strikes are continued retaliation for Iranian attacks on commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has asserted that the interim ceasefire deal gives it the right to manage traffic through the strait.

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, a key negotiator in talks seeking a permanent end to the war, was defiant in a post on X, "The era of bullying and extortion is over. It leads nowhere. We don't fold."