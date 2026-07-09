Five Stocks To Buy: Ather Energy, Swiggy, Chennai Petroleum, And More | July 09, 2026

Market analysts and brokerage firms have identified high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session, focusing on food delivery and quick commerce, electric mobility, housing finance and oil refining sector.

Top picks for July 09, include a new-age stock Swiggy, Ather Energy, EIH, refining company Chennai Petroleum, and an industrial conglomerate Swan Corp.

Here are the top five stock picks and trading ideas:

Swiggy Ltd. (CMP: Rs 260.46)

VLA Ambala, SEBI RA & Founder at SMT Stock Market,sees upside in food deliver and quick commerce sector. She recommends buy on the new age stock Swiggy at Rs 255 and Rs 250 for a target prices of Rs 290, Rs 315, Rs 350, Rs 400, Rs 450 range, protecting the position with a stop loss placed at Rs 215.

Swan Corp Ltd. (CMP: 323.90)

VLA Ambala of SMT Stock Market also placed a buy bet on Swan Corp Ltd. She recommended buying the stock at Rs 332 to Rs 335 range for targets between Rs 380, Rs 400, Rs 421 and Rs 450, with a stop loss maintained at Rs 302.

Ather Energy Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,204.00)

Gaurav Sharma, Associate VP & HOR Globe Capital sees value in the electric mobility sector. He recommends a buy on Ather Energy advising to enter the stock at Rs 1,200 for an upside target of Rs 1,270, setting a stop loss at Rs 1,160.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,105.00)

Sachin Janardan Sarvade, Market Expert has recommended a buy on Chennai Petroleum at Rs 1,100 to Rs 1,110 range, for a target of Rs 1,255 advising traders to maintain a strict stop loss at Rs 1,039.

EIH Ltd. (CMP: Rs 322.55)

Deven Mehata, Manager – Technical & Derivatives Analyst, IDBI Capital Market and Securities Ltd. has recommended to buy EIH Ltd. at 336.95 keeping the target price at Rs 365 with a stop loss of Rs 320.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.



Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.