TCS Q1 Preview: Will Salary Hikes, Hiring, Attrition And AI Dominate Earnings Call? Here's What To Expect

Salary hikes, hiring, employee attrition and artificial intelligence are expected to dominate Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.'s first-quarter earnings call, with investors looking beyond revenue and profit for clues on the company's cost outlook, workforce strategy and client demand.

Analysts expect annual wage revisions to weigh on margins during the June quarter. Investors will also watch whether TCS returns to workforce reductions after briefly adding employees in the previous quarter, whether attrition continues to ease and how management assesses AI-led demand amid an uncertain macroeconomic backdrop.

Those issues are expected to shape management's commentary when India's largest software exporter reports its June-quarter earnings, providing a clearer picture of its operating environment for the rest of the financial year.

Salary Hikes May Weigh On Margin

Annual salary revisions are expected to be the biggest drag on profitability during the quarter. Bloomberg consensus estimates place TCS' EBIT margin at 24.19% for the June quarter.

Investec expects earnings before interest and tax margin to decline by about 140 basis points as employee compensation increases take effect. The brokerage said foreign exchange gains are likely to be reinvested in AI-related investments, partnerships and upfront productivity benefits on contract renewals.

IIFL Capital expects EBIT margin to contract by about 100 basis points quarter-on-quarter because of the full-quarter impact of wage hikes, while foreign exchange gains are likely to be reinvested into the business. HSBC also expects operating margins to weaken sequentially because of annual wage revisions.

CLSA estimates salary hikes will reduce margins by 150-200 basis points. It expects foreign exchange gains to partly offset the impact along with continued business investments.

Hiring Back In Focus

Hiring is expected to remain another key talking point after TCS returned to net employee additions in the March quarter.

The company added 2,356 employees during the fourth quarter of FY26 after reducing its workforce by 19,755 employees in the September quarter and 11,151 employees in the December quarter.

Bloomberg consensus estimates suggest TCS could again report a decline in its workforce, with net employee reductions of 6,875, taking total headcount to 591,437.

The numbers will help investors assess whether the company remains cautious on recruitment despite reporting sequential business improvement over the past three quarters.

ALSO READ: TCS Dividend Watch: Can IT Giant Beat Street Estimates After Three Straight Q1 Misses?

Attrition Seen Moderating Further

Employee turnover is also expected to remain under scrutiny.

TCS reported last-12-month voluntary attrition of 13.7% at the end of the March quarter.

Bloomberg consensus estimates place attrition at 11.5% for the June quarter.

If estimates are met, attrition would move closer to historical levels and could influence the company's hiring plans in the coming quarters.

Global Peers Signal AI Demand Amid Macro Caution

Recent commentary from global IT services companies suggests that enterprises remain cautious on discretionary technology spending even as investments in AI continue.

Cognizant said market conditions had become "more complex" because of macroeconomic uncertainty and that clients remained cautious about making large investments. At the same time, the company said enterprises continued to recognise AI's "transformative potential" and the role of strategic technology partners.

Accenture also said geopolitical developments and slower client decision-making affected discretionary consulting work during the quarter. However, the company reiterated that AI remains a long-term growth driver for the industry.

Investors will watch whether TCS echoes a similar assessment of client spending, AI adoption and technology investments during its earnings call.

ALSO READ: TCS Dividends: Stock Is Down 53% From Its Record High. Could FY27 Payouts Offer Relief?

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.