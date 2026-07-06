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Mumbai Rain News Live Updates: IMD Issues Orange Alert, Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed On Monday

All government, private and municipal schools and colleges across Mumbai to remain closed on Monday, July 6 due to heavy rainfall forecast.

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Mumbai Rain News Live Updates: IMD Issues Orange Alert, Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed On Monday
Mumbai rain: Orange alert issued for July 6
14 minutes ago

Heavy to very heavy rainfall, along with thunderstorms are expected in parts Maharashtra today, July 6, with the India Meterological Department issuing orange alert for Mumbai, Nashik, Palghar, Raigad. As heavy downpour is forecasted, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has instructed all government, private and municipal schools and colleges across Mumbai to remain closed on Monday.

On Sunday, July 5, heavy and continous rainfall lashed parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai and Thane, on Sunday, hampering daily lives of residents. Severe waterlogging was reported in several districts.

Jul 06, 2026 07:37 (IST)
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Mumbai Rain News Live Updates: Full List Of Trains Cancelled After Karjat-Lonavala Landslide

Train services between Mumbai and Pune were disrupted on Monday after a landslide struck the South East Ghat section between Karjat and Lonavala amid incessant heavy rainfall, prompting the Central Railway to cancel and divert several trains.

The list of cancelled trains is as follows:

1. CSMT – Pune Indrayani Express (22105)
2. Pune Jn – Solapur Intercity Express (12169)
3. Solapur – Pune Jn Intercity Express (12170)
4. CSMT – Pune Indrayani Express (22106)
5. Pune – CSMT Intercity Express (12127)
6. Pune – CSMT Intercity Express (12128)
7. Pune – CSMT Deccan Express (11007)
8. CSMT – Pune Deccan Express (11008)
9. Pune – CSMT Deccan Queen (12124)
10. CSMT – Pune Deccan Queen (12123)
11. Pune – CSMT Pragati Express (12126)
12. CSMT – Pune Pragati Express (12125)
13. Pune – CSMT Sinhagad Express (11010)
14. CSMT – Pune Sinhagad Express (11009)
15. CSMT – Dhule Express (11015)
16. Dhule – CSMT Express (11012)

Jul 06, 2026 07:12 (IST)
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Mumbai Rain News Live Updates: Landslide In Karjat-Lonavala Ghat, Rail Services Disrupted

Train services on the Central Railway's ghat section between Karjat and Lonavala were severely disrupted on Monday morning following multiple landslides triggered by heavy rainfall.

According to Central Railway, landslides occurred between Thakurvadi (TKW) and Monkey Hill Loop Cabin (MHLC) in the South East ghat section of the Mumbai Division. The incidents affected the Up Main Line, while debris also blocked the Middle Line and Up Line, leading to major operational disruptions.

 

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Landslide In Karjat-Lonavala Ghat Section Disrupts Rail Services

Jul 06, 2026 06:47 (IST)
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Mumbai Rain News Live Updates: Orange Alert Issued

The IMD has issued orange alert for the city today, forecasting widespread rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy showers, accompanied with thunderstorms.

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