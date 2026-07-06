Mumbai Rain News Live Updates: IMD Issues Orange Alert, Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed On Monday

Heavy to very heavy rainfall, along with thunderstorms are expected in parts Maharashtra today, July 6, with the India Meterological Department issuing orange alert for Mumbai, Nashik, Palghar, Raigad. As heavy downpour is forecasted, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has instructed all government, private and municipal schools and colleges across Mumbai to remain closed on Monday.

On Sunday, July 5, heavy and continous rainfall lashed parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai and Thane, on Sunday, hampering daily lives of residents. Severe waterlogging was reported in several districts.