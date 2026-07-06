South Indian Bank Rated 'Buy' On Nirmal Bang's Coverage Initiation — Check Target Price

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Nirmal Bang Report

A rerating opportunity is emerging. As confidence builds around the sustainability of returns and the durability of the transformed franchise, domestic brokerage firm Nirmal Bang believes South Indian Bank is well positioned for a valuation rerating.

The brokerage has initiated coverage with a on the stock with a Buy recommendation and has set a target price of Rs 62, based on its excess return framework, implying 1.04 times Jun-28E forward book value.

Nirmal Bang believes South Indian Bank's earnings profile is transitioning from turnaround-driven profitability to structurally-sustainable returns.

Benign ~50 basis points credit costs, gradual net interest margin recovery to above 3%, robust loan growth of ~15% (led by granular, higher-yielding segments), improving fee income, and positive operating jaws should enable the bank to sustainably deliver around 1.2% ROA through the cycle.

Unlike the previous earnings cycle, current returns are supported by a cleaner balance sheet, stronger liability franchise, enhanced technology capabilities, and a more resilient operating model.

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Nirmal Bang South Indian Bank Ic Note.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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