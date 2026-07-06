England vs Mexico Live Updates: FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 16 Kick-Off Delayed By One Hour Due To Thunderstorm

England and co-hosts Mexico square off in a blockbuster FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash at the Estadio Azteca on Sunday. The winners will book a quarter-final meeting with Norway, who stunned Brazil 2-1 earlier in the day.

Mexico head into the knockout contest brimming with confidence after topping Group A with a perfect record before defeating Ecuador 2-0 in the Round of 32. Javier Aguirre's side are yet to concede a goal in the tournament and will be backed by a passionate home crowd in Mexico City.

England, meanwhile, topped their group before surviving a major scare against DR Congo in the Round of 32. Harry Kane scored twice to inspire a 2-1 comeback victory, and Thomas Tuchel's side will once again look to their captain as they chase a place in the last eight.

The match also carries added significance for both nations. Mexico are aiming to reach the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 1986, while England are hoping to move a step closer to ending their long wait for a second world title.

Follow the live updates from the England vs Mexico Round of 16 clash here: