England vs Mexico Live Updates: FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 16 Kick-Off Delayed By One Hour Due To Thunderstorm
Harry Kane's England face an unbeaten Mexico side at the Estadio Azteca, with a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals on the line.
England and co-hosts Mexico square off in a blockbuster FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash at the Estadio Azteca on Sunday. The winners will book a quarter-final meeting with Norway, who stunned Brazil 2-1 earlier in the day.
Mexico head into the knockout contest brimming with confidence after topping Group A with a perfect record before defeating Ecuador 2-0 in the Round of 32. Javier Aguirre's side are yet to concede a goal in the tournament and will be backed by a passionate home crowd in Mexico City.
England, meanwhile, topped their group before surviving a major scare against DR Congo in the Round of 32. Harry Kane scored twice to inspire a 2-1 comeback victory, and Thomas Tuchel's side will once again look to their captain as they chase a place in the last eight.
The match also carries added significance for both nations. Mexico are aiming to reach the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 1986, while England are hoping to move a step closer to ending their long wait for a second world title.
Follow the live updates from the England vs Mexico Round of 16 clash here:
England vs Mexico Live Updates: Electric Atmosphere Building At Estadio Azteca
The atmosphere is building inside the Estadio Azteca as thousands of supporters fill the stands ahead of this delayed kick-off.
Here's a look at the electrifying atmosphere from inside the stadium at one of world football's most iconic venues.
My Goodness 😳, The Azteca Stadium in New Mexico has totally electrifying atmosphere! Thousands of Mexican 🇲🇽 fans are making loud noises! #England #MEXENG pic.twitter.com/65X8IhaaHf https://t.co/I8aiMGXJuw— The Final Whistle (@Rufus_45) July 5, 2026
England vs Mexico Live Updates: Three Lions Return To Scene Of 1986 Heartbreak
England return to the Estadio Azteca for the first time since one of the most memorable matches in FIFA World Cup history.
The last time the Three Lions played at the iconic venue was in the 1986 quarter-finals, where they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Argentina. Diego Maradona scored twice, first with the infamous "Hand of God" goal before producing a stunning solo effort that would later be voted the "Goal of the Century". Gary Lineker pulled one back late on, but England were unable to find an equaliser.
Nearly four decades later, England are back at the Azteca looking to create happier memories and book their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals.
England vs Mexico Live Updates: While We Wait... Norway's Viking Row Celebration
While we wait for kick-off, here's a look at Norway's now-iconic 'Viking Row' celebration. Led by match-winner Erling Haaland after today's victory, the jubilant squad recreated the now-famous routine as they celebrated reaching the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals for the first time in history.
The vikings. 🚣♂️🥁— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 5, 2026
Beautiful to see, fantastic team making history and fantastic fan base. 🔊🇳🇴@Majorleaguemadd 🎥🔝 pic.twitter.com/UETtKIhRWM
England vs Mexico Live Updates: Head-To-Head
England have enjoyed the upper hand in this fixture, winning six of the nine previous meetings between the two sides. Mexico have claimed two victories, while one game ended in a draw.
ENG vs MEX Head to Head:
Matches Played: 9
England wins: 6
Mexico wins: 2
Draws: 1
England vs Mexico Live Updates: How Both Teams Reached The Round Of 16
Mexico have enjoyed an impressive run to the knockout stages, topping Group A with a perfect nine points after victories over South Africa, Czechia and South Korea. Javier Aguirre's side then defeated Ecuador 2-0 in the Round of 32 and are yet to concede a goal at the FIFA World Cup 2026.
England, meanwhile, finished top of their group with wins over Panama and Croatia, alongside a goalless draw against Ghana. Thomas Tuchel's men were pushed all the way by DR Congo in the Round of 32 before Harry Kane scored twice to complete a late 2-1 comeback and send the Three Lions into the last 16.
Both sides will now battle for a place in the quarter-finals, where Norway await after knocking out Brazil.
England vs Mexico Live Updates: Starting XIs Confirmed, Three Changes For England
Thomas Tuchel has made three changes to the England side that came from behind to beat DR Congo in the Round of 32. Anthony Gordon and Bukayo Saka return on the wings, replacing Noni Madueke and Marcus Rashford, while Jarell Quansah comes into the starting XI in place of the injured Reece James.
Mexico, meanwhile, are unchanged as Javier Aguirre sticks with the side that defeated Ecuador to book their place in the Round of 16.
Mexico XI: Raúl Rangel; Jorge Sánchez, César Montes (C), Johan Vásquez, Jesús Gallardo; Luis Romo, Gilberto Mora, Érik Lira; Roberto Alvarado, Julián Quiñones, Raúl Jiménez.
Substitutes: Guillermo Ochoa, Carlos Moreno, Israel Reyes, Johan Rojas, Jesús Orozco, Jesús Angulo, César Huerta, Luis Chávez, Marcel Ruiz, Edson Álvarez, Alexis Vega, Santiago Giménez, Ángel Sepúlveda, Orbelín Pineda, Efraín Álvarez.
England XI: Jordan Pickford; Nico O'Reilly, Ezri Konsa, Jarell Quansah, Marc Guéhi; Elliot Anderson, Declan Rice; Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon; Harry Kane (C).
Substitutes: Dean Henderson, James Trafford, Levi Colwill, Djed Spence, Tino Livramento, Morgan Gibbs-White, Conor Gallagher, Curtis Jones, Kobbie Mainoo, Cole Palmer, Eberechi Eze, Noni Madueke, Marcus Rashford, Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins.
England vs Mexico Live Updates: FIFA Confirms One-Hour Kick-Off Delay
There's some bad news for fans waiting for kick-off at the Estadio Azteca. The Round of 16 clash between England and Mexico has been delayed by one hour because of adverse weather conditions in Mexico City.
FIFA said the decision was taken due to the risk of lightning in the vicinity of the stadium. The match will now kick off at 7:00 PM local time, which means it will be a 6:30 AM IST Kick-off instead of the originally scheduled time.
Here's the official statement from FIFA: "Due to adverse weather conditions in Mexico City, including risk caused by lightning in the vicinity of the stadium, the kick-off of the World Cup 2026 round of 16 match between Mexico and England has been delayed to 19.00 local time (21:00 EDT). The safety and security of all individuals is Fifa’s priority. We thank all fans for their understanding and cooperation."
England vs Mexico Live Updates: Hello And Welcome To Our Live Coverage
The stage is set for another FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash as England take on co-hosts Mexico at the iconic Estadio Azteca.
A place in the quarter-finals is on the line, with Norway awaiting the winners after their stunning victory over five-time champions Brazil earlier today. Mexico will look to make home advantage count as they chase a first World Cup quarter-final appearance since 1986, while England aim to continue their quest for a second world title.
Stay tuned for live score updates, goals, team news and all the key moments from this blockbuster knockout encounter.
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