Brazil vs Norway Live Updates: Vinicius Junior, Erling Haaland Headline FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 16 Clash

Brazil and Norway meet in a mouth-watering FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash at the New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday, with the winner advancing to the quarter-finals to face either England or co-hosts Mexico.

The contest also pits two of the tournament's most dangerous attackers against each other. Norway's Erling Haaland and Brazil's Vinicius Junior have scored five and four goals respectively at the tournament and will be central to their teams' hopes of extending their World Cup campaigns.

Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil topped Group C with seven points before staging a dramatic comeback to beat Japan 2-1 in the Round of 32, with Gabriel Martinelli netting a stoppage-time winner. Norway, meanwhile, returned to the World Cup after a 28-year absence and reached the knockout stages by finishing second in Group I before edging Ivory Coast 2-1 in the Round of 32, with Haaland scoring the decisive late goal.

Brazil are also chasing a first-ever senior international victory over Norway, having failed to win any of their previous four meetings. While the Selecao continue their pursuit of a record-extending sixth World Cup title, Norway are aiming to reach the quarter-finals of the competition for the first time in their history.

Follow the live updates from the Brazil vs Norway Last 16 clash below: