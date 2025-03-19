Brazil vs Norway Live Updates: Vinicius Junior, Erling Haaland Headline FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 16 Clash
Five-time champions Brazil take on Norway in a blockbuster Round of 16 encounter at the New York New Jersey Stadium, with a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals on the line.
Brazil and Norway meet in a mouth-watering FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash at the New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday, with the winner advancing to the quarter-finals to face either England or co-hosts Mexico.
The contest also pits two of the tournament's most dangerous attackers against each other. Norway's Erling Haaland and Brazil's Vinicius Junior have scored five and four goals respectively at the tournament and will be central to their teams' hopes of extending their World Cup campaigns.
Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil topped Group C with seven points before staging a dramatic comeback to beat Japan 2-1 in the Round of 32, with Gabriel Martinelli netting a stoppage-time winner. Norway, meanwhile, returned to the World Cup after a 28-year absence and reached the knockout stages by finishing second in Group I before edging Ivory Coast 2-1 in the Round of 32, with Haaland scoring the decisive late goal.
Brazil are also chasing a first-ever senior international victory over Norway, having failed to win any of their previous four meetings. While the Selecao continue their pursuit of a record-extending sixth World Cup title, Norway are aiming to reach the quarter-finals of the competition for the first time in their history.
Follow the live updates from the Brazil vs Norway Last 16 clash below:
Brazil vs Norway Live Updates: 10' - Penalty Shout For Brazil
Brazil regain possession near the half-way line and move it quickly into the feet of Martinelli at the edge of the area. The forward plays a smart reverse pass into the path of Cunha who is brought down by Ajer.
The referee waves off the appeals but this will definitely go to VAR.
Brazil 0-0 Norway.
Brazil vs Norway Live Updates: 5' - Norway Continue To Apply Early Pressure
Martin Odegaard swings in a dangerous corner, but Marquinhos rises highest to clear the danger as Brazil look to launch a counter-attack.
Norway however quickly regain possession and continue to pin Brazil back in the opening exchanges as they search for an early breakthrough. The five-time champions find themselves on the back foot early on in this contest.
Brazil 0-0 Norway.
Brazil vs Norway Live Updates: 4' - Norway Goal Ruled Out For Offside (Patrick Berg)
Norway almost make the perfect start as Patrick Berg finishes off a lightning-fast attack past Alisson, but the assistant referee immediately raised the offside flag.
Replays confirmed the decision, with Berg just beyond the last defender before applying the finish. Brazil survive as early scare here.
Brazil 0-0 Norway.
Brazil vs Norway Live Updates: KICK OFF!
Erling Haaland gets us underway as the first Half begins at the New Jersey New York Stadium.
Brazil vs Norway Live Updates: It's Time! Round Of 16 Clash Set To Get Underway
The players have taken the field, the national anthems have been sung and final instructions have been delivered as Brazil and Norway prepare to kick off their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash at the New York New Jersey Stadium.
With a place in the quarter-finals at stake, the stage is set for what promises to be an enthralling contest between the five-time world champions and an ambitious Norway side led by Erling Haaland.
Kick-off is moments away.
Brazil vs Norway Live Updates: Haaland Eyes Golden Boot
Erling Haaland will have more than one objective when Norway take on Brazil in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16. While his primary focus will be guiding Norway into the quarter-finals for the first time, the striker also has the Golden Boot race within sight.
Haaland heads into the knockout clash with five goals at the tournament, leaving him two behind leader Lionel Messi. Another prolific outing against Brazil would not only boost Norway's hopes of progressing but also strengthen the captain's bid to finish as the competition's top scorer.
Here's a look at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Race:
Brazil vs Norway Live Updates: Vinicius Junior, Erling Haaland Set For Key Battle
Much of the spotlight will be on two of the tournament's standout forwards tonight.
Vinicius Junior has been Brazil's chief attacking outlet at the FIFA World Cup 2026, contributing four goals and an assist. The Real Madrid winger's pace and dribbling ability will be central to Carlo Ancelotti's plans as Brazil look to unlock Norway's disciplined defence.
At the other end, Erling Haaland enters the contest in fine form after scoring five goals in four matches, including the winner against Ivory Coast in the Round of 32. Norway will once again rely on their talisman's clinical finishing as he comes up against Brazil's central defensive pairing featuring Gabriel, whom he knows all too well from their battles in the English Premier League.
Brazil vs Norway Live Updates: Head-To-Head Record
Brazil will be looking to end a long-standing hoodoo when they face Norway today as the five-time world champions are yet to register a victory over the Scandinavian side in four previous senior international meetings.
Norway have won two of those encounters, while the remaining two matches ended in draws, giving Ståle Solbakken's side a psychological edge heading into the knockout clash.
Head-to-Head:
Matches: 4
Brazil: 0 wins
Norway: 2 wins
Draws: 2
Brazil vs Norway Live Updates: How Both Teams Reached The Round Of 16
Brazil topped Group C with seven points after drawing 1-1 with Morocco before recording convincing 3-0 victories over Haiti and Scotland. Carlo Ancelotti's side then came from behind to beat Japan 2-1 in the Round of 32, with Gabriel Martinelli scoring a dramatic stoppage-time winner to send the five-time champions through.
Norway marked their return to the FIFA World Cup after a 28-year absence by finishing second in Group I. Ståle Solbakken's side defeated Iraq 4-1 and Senegal 3-2 before losing 4-1 to France. They booked their place in the Round of 16 with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Ivory Coast, as Erling Haaland struck the decisive late goal.
Brazil vs Norway Live Updates: Martinelli Starts For Brazil, Ryerson Returns For Norway
Both teams have named their starting line-ups for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash. Brazil make one change from their win over Japan, with Gabriel Martinelli replacing the injured Lucas Paqueta, while Norway recall Julian Ryerson in place of Marcus Pedersen.
Brazil XI: Alisson, Santos, Gabriel, Marquinhos, Danilo, Martinelli, Casemiro, Guimaraes, Rayan, Vinicius, Cunha.
Substitutes: Ederson Silva, Sandro, Neymar, Raphinha, Weverton, Bremer, Pereira, Fabinho, Danilo Santos, Endrick, Henrique, Ederson, Ibanez, Thiago.
Norway XI: Nyland, Wolfe, Heggem, Ajer, Ryerson, Berg, Berge, Odegaard, Nusa, Sorloth, Haaland.
Substitutes: Thorsby, Ostigard, Strand Larsen, Tangvik, Selvik, Aursnes, Bjorkan, Pedersen, Thorstvedt, Aasgaard, Schjelderup, Bobb, Hauge, Langas, Falchener.
Brazil vs Norway Live Updates: Hello And Welcome To Our Live Coverage
Five-time champions Brazil continue their quest for a record-extending sixth World Cup title, but standing in their way is a Norway side enjoying a memorable return to the global stage after 28 years. The winners will book a place in the quarter-finals, where either England or co-hosts Mexico await.
Stay tuned to our page for live score updates, key moments, goals, team news, statistics and all the major talking points from this blockbuster Round of 16 encounter.
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