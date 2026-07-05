School Holiday: Are Schools Closed In Mumbai, Thane, Palghar Navi Mumbai On Monday Amid Heavy Rains? Check Details

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has ordered all government, private and municipal schools and colleges across Mumbai to remain closed on Monday, July 6, following the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Orange Alert forecasting heavy rainfall and gusty winds across the city.

The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students amid forecasts of intense monsoon activity.

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Educational institutions will remain closed for the day, while authorities continue to monitor the evolving weather situation.

The civic body has also urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel and step out only if absolutely essential, warning that heavy rain and strong winds could disrupt normal life, including road and rail transport, besides increasing the risk of waterlogging and tree falls in vulnerable areas.

The advisory comes at a time when Mumbai has already witnessed several rain-related incidents over the past week, including multiple cases of trees collapsing due to strong winds and saturated soil.

At least three fatalities have been reported in Mumbai over the past five days after trees collapsed in different parts of the city.

Civic officials have intensified emergency preparedness, with disaster management teams, tree-trimming units and emergency response personnel placed on alert to respond to any weather-related emergencies.

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The IMD's Orange Alert indicates the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds, prompting authorities to advise citizens to exercise caution.

Commuters have been asked to check traffic and transport updates before travelling, while residents living in low-lying areas have been advised to remain vigilant.

The BMC said it will continue to review the weather situation in coordination with the IMD and issue further advisories if conditions worsen.

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