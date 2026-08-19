India Targets $100-Billion Gems, Jewellery Exports By 2040

India is targeting $100 billion in gems and jewellery exports by 2040, up from around $28 billion in 2025-26, as the government pushes the industry towards higher-value, design-led products.

The roadmap was discussed at the ‘Chintan Shivir – 2040 Roadmap for Gems & Jewellery' organised by the Department of Commerce with the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) on Wednesday.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said innovation, design, technology and global branding will be critical to achieving the target. He said India's competitive strength lies in its skilled craftspeople rather than access to gold, silver or rough diamonds, as per PIB release.

Agrawal called for the industry to move beyond low-margin original equipment manufacturing and build globally recognised Indian jewellery brands. He also stressed stronger links between educational institutions and industry to develop solutions for real-world business challenges.

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The roadmap places value addition at the centre of India's export strategy. The government wants greater focus on finished, design-led and branded jewellery under the broader “Crafted in India” proposition.

The sector is projected to contribute 1.2% of India's GDP and account for 14% of total merchandise exports by 2040. The roadmap also targets doubling employment to 1 crore people.

Technology is expected to play a larger role. Agrawal highlighted artificial intelligence and 3D printing for product differentiation, while calling for upgraded skills and greater career opportunities in craftsmanship. He also backed the use of India's cultural heritage and stories in jewellery designs to strengthen the country's global brand.

The strategy is built around five priority missions: global market access, MSME scale-up, faster export-import processes, “Crafted by India” branding, and next-generation talent and design.

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The government also sees opportunities in emerging areas such as the LGD+ ecosystem, gold mining and refining, alongside traditional strengths such as natural diamonds.

The roadmap envisages increasing manufacturing output to around Rs 15 lakh crore and the sector's overall economic value to nearly Rs 60 lakh crore.

GJEPC Chairman Kirit Bhansali said new free trade agreements, a 15-year tax exemption on rough diamond sales through Special Notified Zones and stronger MSME support provide a policy base for expansion.

The government and industry now aim to use these measures to open new markets, scale businesses and shift India's gems and jewellery sector from an OEM base towards a global original design and branding powerhouse.

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