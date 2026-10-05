Stocks To Watch Today: HDFC Bank, Wipro, Tata Motors PV, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank & More

- Shares of HDFC Bank, Wipro, Tata Motors PV, Bajaj Finance, and Avenue Supermarts will be in focus Monday
- Pranav Constructions Q1 revenue rose 15.7%, net profit up 45.5% year-on-year
- Bajaj Finance Q2 AUM increased 26.5% to Rs 5.85 lakh crore year-on-year
Shares of HDFC Bank, Wipro, Tata Motors PV, Bajaj Finance, D-Mart's parent Avenue Supermarts and ICICI Bank will be in focus on Monday.
Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Friday's market hours:
Earnings
Pranav Constructions (Q1, YoY)
- Revenue up 15.7% to Rs 164.5 crore
- EBITDA up 40.2% to Rs 29.3 crore
- EBITDA margin at 17.8% vs 14.7%
- Net profit up 45.5% to Rs 14.4 crore
Manipal Payment (Q1, YoY)
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- Revenue up 47.8% to Rs 419 crore
- EBITDA up 44.1% to Rs 124.2 crore
- EBITDA margin at 29.6% vs 30.4%
- Net profit up 129.2% to Rs 77.7 crore vs Rs 33.9 crore
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Stocks in news
Bajaj Finance- Q2 Biz Update
- AUM up 26.5% at Rs 5.85 Lk Cr YoY
- Customer franchise up 16.5% at 12.89 cr YoY
- New Loans Booked up 11% at 1.35 cr YoY
- Q2FY26 loans booked: 1.22 Cr
OnEMI Tech- Q2 Biz Update
- Registered user base up 32.6% at 7.95 cr YoY
- AUM up 68.4% at Rs 9,317 Cr YoY
- AUM up 16.4% QoQ
- Cumulative customers served up 22.5% at 1.28 cr YoY
Avenue Supermarts- Q2 Biz Update
- Standalone Rev up 18.4% at R 19,206 Cr YoY
- Total number of Stores as of Sept 30 at 518
Tata Motors PV- Q2 Biz Update
- JLR Wholesales Vols up 24.5% at 82,400 units YoY
- JLR Retail sales down 7.5% at 79,000 Units YoY
- Wholesale vol growth reflects recovery from cyber incident yr ago
HDFC Bank: Appoints Anup Bagchi as Managing Director & CEO.
Gland Pharma: To invest USD 21 million (~Rs. 183 crore) in Gland Pharma USA; funds to be used for subscribing to 60% stake in Novelstar, which will become a subsidiary of Gland Pharma USA.
Allied Blenders & Distillers: Arbitrator rejects whisky dispute claim against CSD; tribunal ruled there is no arbitration agreement with CSD.
Coal India: Expects coal production and supplies to pick up further; targets 815 MT production and 850 MT supply in FY27. Supply to the power sector rose 10.63% YoY in Q2.
Sheela Foam: Signs amendment agreement with House of Kieraya; House of Kieraya becomes a subsidiary of the company.
Redington: Signs distribution partnership with OPSWAT for critical infrastructure protection solutions across the Middle East, Turkiye, Africa and CIS regions.
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Medi Assist Healthcare Services: Appointed as the Health Benefit Administrator for PFRDA's NPS Swasthya initiative.
Wipro: Completes acquisition of select customer contracts from Alpha Net Consulting; transaction closed on October 1.
Deepak Fertilisers: Receives an administrative warning and advisory letter from SEBI for non-disclosure of investments and guarantees to subsidiaries, and certain litigations exceeding materiality thresholds.
Sai Silks (Kalamandir): Q2 turnover at Rs. 434 crore versus Rs. 444 crore YoY; opened 2 new stores in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.
BL Kashyap & Sons: Shareholders approve reappointment of Vinod Kashyap as Whole-Time Director & Chairman, Vineet Kashyap as Managing Director and Vikram Kashyap as Whole-Time Director & Joint MD.
Jayaswal Neco Industries: Achieves financial closure for a new 1.5 MTPA pellet plant in Raipur.
ICICI Bank: Receives a Rs. 229 crore tax order from the Maharashtra tax authority.
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