Stocks To Watch Today: HDFC Bank, Wipro, Tata Motors PV, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank & More

Shares of HDFC Bank, Wipro, Tata Motors PV, Bajaj Finance, D-Mart's parent Avenue Supermarts and ICICI Bank will be in focus on Monday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Friday's market hours:

Earnings

Pranav Constructions (Q1, YoY)

Revenue up 15.7% to Rs 164.5 crore

EBITDA up 40.2% to Rs 29.3 crore

EBITDA margin at 17.8% vs 14.7%

Net profit up 45.5% to Rs 14.4 crore

Manipal Payment (Q1, YoY)

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Revenue up 47.8% to Rs 419 crore

EBITDA up 44.1% to Rs 124.2 crore

EBITDA margin at 29.6% vs 30.4%

Net profit up 129.2% to Rs 77.7 crore vs Rs 33.9 crore

ALSO READ: HDFC Bank CEO Race Ends As Anup Bagchi's 3-Year Appointment Gets RBI Nod

Stocks in news

Bajaj Finance- Q2 Biz Update

AUM up 26.5% at Rs 5.85 Lk Cr YoY

Customer franchise up 16.5% at 12.89 cr YoY

New Loans Booked up 11% at 1.35 cr YoY

Q2FY26 loans booked: 1.22 Cr

OnEMI Tech- Q2 Biz Update

Registered user base up 32.6% at 7.95 cr YoY

AUM up 68.4% at Rs 9,317 Cr YoY

AUM up 16.4% QoQ

Cumulative customers served up 22.5% at 1.28 cr YoY

Avenue Supermarts- Q2 Biz Update

Standalone Rev up 18.4% at R 19,206 Cr YoY

Total number of Stores as of Sept 30 at 518

Tata Motors PV- Q2 Biz Update

JLR Wholesales Vols up 24.5% at 82,400 units YoY

JLR Retail sales down 7.5% at 79,000 Units YoY

Wholesale vol growth reflects recovery from cyber incident yr ago

HDFC Bank: Appoints Anup Bagchi as Managing Director & CEO.

Gland Pharma: To invest USD 21 million (~Rs. 183 crore) in Gland Pharma USA; funds to be used for subscribing to 60% stake in Novelstar, which will become a subsidiary of Gland Pharma USA.

Allied Blenders & Distillers: Arbitrator rejects whisky dispute claim against CSD; tribunal ruled there is no arbitration agreement with CSD.

Coal India: Expects coal production and supplies to pick up further; targets 815 MT production and 850 MT supply in FY27. Supply to the power sector rose 10.63% YoY in Q2.

Sheela Foam: Signs amendment agreement with House of Kieraya; House of Kieraya becomes a subsidiary of the company.

Redington: Signs distribution partnership with OPSWAT for critical infrastructure protection solutions across the Middle East, Turkiye, Africa and CIS regions.

ALSO READ: Nvidia Hits First Record Since May As Value Nears $6 Trillion



Medi Assist Healthcare Services: Appointed as the Health Benefit Administrator for PFRDA's NPS Swasthya initiative.

Wipro: Completes acquisition of select customer contracts from Alpha Net Consulting; transaction closed on October 1.

Deepak Fertilisers: Receives an administrative warning and advisory letter from SEBI for non-disclosure of investments and guarantees to subsidiaries, and certain litigations exceeding materiality thresholds.

Sai Silks (Kalamandir): Q2 turnover at Rs. 434 crore versus Rs. 444 crore YoY; opened 2 new stores in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

BL Kashyap & Sons: Shareholders approve reappointment of Vinod Kashyap as Whole-Time Director & Chairman, Vineet Kashyap as Managing Director and Vikram Kashyap as Whole-Time Director & Joint MD.

Jayaswal Neco Industries: Achieves financial closure for a new 1.5 MTPA pellet plant in Raipur.

ICICI Bank: Receives a Rs. 229 crore tax order from the Maharashtra tax authority.



Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.