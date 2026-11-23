Gold and silver rebounded in early Asian trading on Monday, November 23, after steep losses last week, as traders scaled back expectations of a US Federal Reserve rate hike in December. Gold rose 1.82% to Rs 1,23,860 per 10 grams on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), while silver gained 2.09% to Rs 1,50,903 per kilogram.

International spot gold rose 1.1% to $3,578.24 a troy ounce at 5:56 am IST, while silver gained 2.6% to $42.21, according to Bloomberg. Gold fell 9% last week, its biggest weekly decline in eight months, while silver dropped 15%.

In India, Chennai had the highest quoted rates among the six cities tracked, with 24-carat gold at Rs 1,22,670 per 10 grams and silver at Rs 1,49,780 per kg. Delhi had the lowest rates for both metals among those cities.

