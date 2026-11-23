Gold, Silver Rates Live Updates: Check Latest Gold Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru And Kolkata
Gold and silver prices rebounded in early Asian trade after steep losses last week amid reduced expectations of a US rate hike.
Gold and silver rebounded in early Asian trading on Monday, November 23, after steep losses last week, as traders scaled back expectations of a US Federal Reserve rate hike in December. Gold rose 1.82% to Rs 1,23,860 per 10 grams on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), while silver gained 2.09% to Rs 1,50,903 per kilogram.
International spot gold rose 1.1% to $3,578.24 a troy ounce at 5:56 am IST, while silver gained 2.6% to $42.21, according to Bloomberg. Gold fell 9% last week, its biggest weekly decline in eight months, while silver dropped 15%.
In India, Chennai had the highest quoted rates among the six cities tracked, with 24-carat gold at Rs 1,22,670 per 10 grams and silver at Rs 1,49,780 per kg. Delhi had the lowest rates for both metals among those cities.
Gold, Silver Rates Live Updates: Rates In Bengaluru At 11:30 am
In Bengaluru, gold rose by Rs 3,150, or 2.57%, to reach Rs 1,25,560 per 10 grams. Silver also surged, gaining Rs 3,870, or 2.59%, to touch Rs 1,53,330 per kg at 11:30 am.
Gold, Silver Rates Live Updates: Rates In Chennai At 11:25 am
Gold and silver prices saw a sharp jump in Chennai today.Gold rose by Rs 3,140, or 2.56%, to close at Rs 1,25,810 per 10 grams.
Silver also moved higher, gaining Rs 3,500, or 2.34%, to reach Rs 1,53,280 per kilogram
Gold, Silver Rates Live Updates: Rates In Chennai
The gold and silver rates in Chennai at 10:45 are as follows:
- Gold: Rs 1,25,410.00
- Silver: Rs 1,52,080.00
Gold, Silver Rates Live Updates: Silver 800 German Rates At 10:10 am
Silver 800 German was priced at Rs 121 per gram, Rs 1,214 for 10 grams and Rs 12,138 for 100 grams. It cost Rs 1,21,376 per kilogram, Rs 3,441 per ounce and Rs 1,416 per tola.
Gold, Silver Rates Live Updates: Silver 925 Sterling Rates At 10:10 am
Silver 925 sterling was priced at Rs 140 per gram, Rs 1,403 for 10 grams and Rs 14,034 for 100 grams. The rate was Rs 1,40,341 per kilogram, Rs 3,979 per ounce and Rs 1,637 per tola.
Silver 900 coin was quoted at Rs 137 per gram, Rs 1,365 for 10 grams and Rs 13,655 for 100 grams. It stood at Rs 1,36,548 per kilogram, Rs 3,871 per ounce and Rs 1,593 per tola.
Gold, Silver Rates Live Updates: Silver Rates At 10:10 am
Silver 999 fine was priced at Rs 152 per gram and Rs 1,51,720 per kilogram in India as of 10:10 a.m. on Monday, November 23, 2026. It stood at Rs 1,517 for 10 grams and Rs 15,172 for 100 grams. An ounce cost Rs 4,301, while a tola cost Rs 1,770.
Gold, Silver Rates Live Updates: Retail Demand Remains Selective
Darshan Desai, CEO Aspect Bullion & Refinery said, "Gold and silver have witnessed a sharp correction over the past week, with domestic gold prices declining nearly 11% and silver falling over 16%, marking their lowest levels in more than a year. The sell-off has been driven by a stronger US dollar, rising bond yields and expectations of tighter monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve.
From the bullion industry’s perspective, the correction has created some buying opportunities for consumers, particularly those planning wedding-related jewellery purchases. Overall, retail demand remains selective."
Gold, Silver Rates Live Updates: Rates In Mumbai
Gold And Silver Rates In Mumbai at 9:43 am
- Gold: 1,24,740.00
- Silver: Rs 1,51,290.00
Gold, Silver Rates Live Updates: Silver Gains Rs 3,090 Per Kg
Silver prices climbed 2.24% or Rs 3,306 on Monday, with the white metal trading at Rs 1,51,119 per kilogram in the bullion market. The sharp gain has pushed silver higher from its previous close and taking prices above the Rs 151,000-per-kg mark. Silver is quoted in units of 1 kilogram in the bullion segment.
Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.