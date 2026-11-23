In its investors day, the company outlined an ambitious growth roadmap and it targets to reach $1.1–1.3 billion revenue by FY30, implying 15–20% CAGR over FY26–30, alongside operating EBITDA margin expansion to 20%+. The strategy centers on moving up the engineering value chain through larger full-vehicle programs (FVP), deeper engagement across product, plant and performance, and scaling its aerospace and IHM businesses, supplemented by selective capability-led acquisitions and AI-led productivity. The management expects automotive services, aerospace and IHM to deliver 15–18%, 25–30% and 15–18% CAGR, respectively, over FY26–30, with Aerospace and IHM contributing to over 20% of services revenue by FY30.

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PL Capital Report

Brokerage firm PL Capital has maintained its estimates, target price and ‘Reduce' rating on Tata Technologies Ltd., as it believes the positives are already priced in.

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In its investors day, the company outlined an ambitious growth roadmap and it targets to reach $1.1–1.3 billion revenue by FY30, implying 15–20% CAGR over FY26–30, alongside operating EBITDA margin expansion to 20%+.

The strategy centers on moving up the engineering value chain through larger full-vehicle programs (FVP), deeper engagement across product, plant and performance, and scaling its aerospace and IHM businesses, supplemented by selective capability-led acquisitions and AI-led productivity.

The management expects automotive services, aerospace and IHM to deliver 15–18%, 25–30% and 15–18% CAGR, respectively, over FY26–30, with Aerospace and IHM contributing to over 20% of services revenue by FY30.

The software business is also expected to double from $100 million in FY27E to $200 mn by FY30, while share of outcome-based engagements is targeted to exceed 50% of revenue.

AI is expected to support both differentiation and operating leverage, with over 1,600 AI agents deployed and the management estimating a 50bps positive impact on operating margin at the FY27 exit run-rate.

On the profitability front, the company expects operating EBITDA margin to improve from 15.7% in FY26 to ~17% by Q4 FY27 and 20%+ by FY30, driven by favorable volume and mix, delivery efficiencies, AI-led productivity and general and administrative leverage, partly offset by investments in talent, business development and infrastructure.

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PL capital believes the strategy offers multiple growth engines and scope for deeper customer relationships. However, achievement of the FY30 targets hinges on converting the pipeline into sustained growth over the longer term, which it feels will be challenging given the company's historically volatile revenue trajectory amid the cyclical and highly competitive nature of the automotive industry.

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