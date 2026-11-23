The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced a revised water supply schedule under which different parts of the city will face a one day water supply shutdown every week, depending on the reservoir supplying their locality. The arrangement will come into effect from Monday, November 23.

According to the announcement, shared by PMC on X handle, the decision comes amid water scarcity as rainfall has decreased because of El Niño. Different water zones will experience disruption on different weekdays while Sunday will remain a regular water supply day across the city.

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The primary reason behind the decision is the reduced availability of water following below average rainfall during the monsoon season. According to Maharashtra Times, the El Niño effect contributed significantly to the below average rainfall, affecting water storage in dams. The PMC has therefore prepared a reservoir-wise distribution plan in order to manage the available water resources.

Weekly Schedule

According to the reported schedule, residents connected to the Market Yard High-Level Reservoir, Bhaji Market High-Level Reservoir and Chaukani Tank (WTP), will face a shutdown on Mondays.

On Tuesdays, the water supply disruption will affect areas served by the Patel Mohalla and Pioneer reservoirs. Meanwhile, residents dependent on the HOC High-Level Reservoir will face the weekly shutdown on Wednesdays.

On Thursdays, the disruption will affect the Thana Naka High-Level Reservoir and Sainagar area. Friday's shutdown will cover areas supplied by Gol Tank (WTP), including Middle Class Housing Society Parts 1 and 2 and the S.K. Bajaj area.

On Saturdays, the Gangaram Cinema High-Level Reservoir, along with Takka village and colony, will be affected. The civic body has scheduled regular water supply across all zones on Sundays.

Water Timings May Change

The PMC's water supply department has indicated that distribution timings may be adjusted depending on the availability of water. Residents have been advised to store sufficient water ahead of their respective shutdown days and avoid unnecessary consumption. The civic body has also appealed to residents to cooperate with the revised arrangement and use water judiciously.

Residents are advised to check the reservoir supplying their locality in order to identify the applicable shutdown day, as the schedule is based on individual water distribution zones.

The weekly arrangement is scheduled to begin on November 23, with further changes to timings subject to the availability of water reserves.

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