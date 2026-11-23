Afghanistan A will take on Hong Kong, China, in the ninth match of the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 on Monday, November 23, in Doha, Qatar.

Both teams will be looking to register their first win in the tournament after losing their opening two matches.

Afghanistan A, led by Ikram Alikhil, began their campaign with a six-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka A. They subsequently suffered a one-wicket loss against Bangladesh A, despite posting 174 runs while batting first.

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Hong Kong, meanwhile, lost their opening match against Bangladesh A by eight wickets before suffering a 24-run defeat against Sri Lanka A. They will be hoping to turn their fortunes around against Afghanistan A.

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The two sides are part of Group A alongside Bangladesh A and Sri Lanka A, with the top two teams from each group progressing to the semi-finals.

Afghanistan A vs Hong Kong: Match Date And Time

The Afghanistan A vs Hong Kong Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match will take place on Monday, November 23. The match is scheduled to begin at 11:30 AM IST.

Afghanistan A vs Hong Kong: Venue

The Afghanistan A vs Hong Kong match will be played at the University of Doha for Science and Technology in Doha, Qatar.

Where To Watch Afghanistan A vs Hong Kong Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Live Telecast?

Cricket fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Afghanistan A vs Hong Kong Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match on the Sony Sports Network.

Where To Watch Afghanistan A vs Hong Kong Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Live Streaming?

The live streaming of the Afghanistan A vs Hong Kong Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India.

Afghanistan A vs Hong Kong: Squads

Afghanistan A Squad: Ikram Alikhil (captain and wicketkeeper), Imran Mir, Hassan Eisakhil, Faisal Shinozada, Darwish Rasooli, Bahir Shah, Farmanullah Safi, Qais Ahmad, Naseer Khan Maroofkhil, AM Ghazanfar, Naveed Zadran, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Ishaq Rahimi and Bilal Sami.

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Hong Kong Squad: Yasim Murtaza (captain), Zeeshan Ali (wicketkeeper), Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Shahid Wasif, Reyansh Sharma, Abdul Samad Khan, Aizaz Khan, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Hassan Khan Mohammad, Nasrulla Rana, Ateeq Iqbal and Hafeez Khan.

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