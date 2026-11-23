Rickshaw drivers and unions across Maharashtra have called a strike on Monday, November 23 to demand action against unlicensed bike taxis and unauthorised passenger transport services. Rickshaws are expected to continue operating in Mumbai, where some unions have reportedly opted out of the strike.

The stoppage is expected to disrupt passenger transport in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Thane, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nashik, Nagpur and Kolhapur. The unions are also seeking action on other long-standing grievances.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has stepped up its opposition to bike-taxi services such as Rapido, alleging that they pose safety risks. Several organisations, including the party's transport wing, the MNS Vahatuk Sena, plan to submit their demands in writing to district collectors and transport authorities.

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Buses, metro and Mumbai local trains will remain operational.

Autos Strike In Delhi

Last week on Thursday, transport unions associated with Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh held a protest at Ramlila Maidan, New Delhi demanding an increase in auto-taxi fares and other issues. The protest was organised under the banner of the Bharatiya Private Transport Mazdoor Mahasangh, the transport union affiliated with the Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh.

"The Delhi government is acting like a dictator. Despite making promises, they have not done anything on our demands. The government should remember the strength of auto-rickshaw drivers. The BJP government in Delhi has been in power for more than one and a half years, yet not a single promise made to auto and taxi drivers has been fulfilled," Rajendra Soni, former General Secretary, Delhi Auto-Rickshaw Sangh said.

The union is demanding an immediate ban on private bike taxi app services, withdrawal of the fitness order for auto-rickshaws and an increase in auto and taxi fares.

"A large number of transport workers from different states across India participated and raised their voices against the policies of the Centre and Delhi government. This is just the beginning. We will wait for a response," the statement said.

We also seek the establishment of a dedicated Welfare Board for auto and taxi drivers, a review of Delhi's EV Policy in the interest of drivers, and timely processing of drivers' work and documentation at the Delhi Transport Department, they added.

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(with inputs from PTI)



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