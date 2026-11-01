South Africa will take on Bangladesh in the second and final Test of the two-match series from Monday, November 23.

The match will be played at SuperSport Park in Centurion, with Aiden Markram set to lead the hosts in the absence of Temba Bavuma.

The Proteas secured a nine-wicket victory in the opening Test at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

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Bangladesh, meanwhile, will aim to bounce back and level the series after South Africa bowled them out for 168 in the second innings of the first Test.

South Africa vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Date

The second Test between South Africa and Bangladesh will be played from Monday, November 23, to Friday, November 27, 2026.

South Africa vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Time

The South Africa vs Bangladesh second Test will begin at 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on Monday, November 23, while the toss is scheduled for 1:00 PM IST.

South Africa vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Venue

The second Test between South Africa and Bangladesh will be played at SuperSport Park in Centurion, South Africa.

South Africa vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Confirmed Playing XI

South Africa Playing XI: Aiden Markram (c), Marques Ackerman, Zubayr Hamza, Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.

Bangladesh Playing XI: Not announced yet.

How To Watch Live Telecast In India?

There is no confirmed television broadcast of the South Africa vs Bangladesh second Test in India.

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How To Watch Live Streaming In India?

The live streaming of the South Africa vs Bangladesh second Test will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

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