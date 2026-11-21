The exclusion of senior fast bowler Mohammed Siraj from India's playing XI for the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington has triggered widespread criticism, involving a political angle into team selection. The debate intensified after several former cricketers questioned the team management's decision, while political leaders exchanged allegations over the reasons behind his omission. Here's all you need to know about the Mohammed Siraj controversy.

Why Was Mohammed Siraj Dropped?

India opted for a four-member pace attack without Siraj, despite the seam-friendly conditions at Wellington's Basin Reserve. Jasprit Bumrah led the bowling unit, alongside Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep and Anshul Kamboj.

India captain Shubman Gill and batting coach Sitanshu Kotak supported the selection, describing it as a tactical decision based on the team's overall requirements. Kotak explained that the combination was selected keeping all five days of the Test in mind, not just focusing only on the opening day's conditions.

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India left Mohammed Siraj out of the first Test against New Zealand after a drop in his pace during the Sri Lanka Test in August prompted a reassessment by the team management. Siraj's speeds had fallen to 120–125 kmph in that match. Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said fitness played no part in the decision.

Siraj's Exclusion Triggers Political Controversy

The selection debate took a political turn, after Congress MP Imran Masood alleged religious discrimination in the team selection process. Speaking to ANI, Masood questioned Siraj's omission despite his previous performances and claimed that his name was the reason behind the decision.

The BJP strongly rejected the allegations, accusing Congress of bringing communal and vote-bank politics into sports. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju maintained that sporting selections are based on merit and have nothing to do with an individual's religion or caste.

While, UP Minister of State for Minority Welfare and Haj Danish Azad Ansari told PTI, "He is playing the dangerous game of polarisation and appeasement politics. In India, people aren't selected in national teams on the basis of their religion,"

Cricket Fraternity Reacts

Former India captain Kapil Dev also dismissed attempts to give the selection decision a religious angle, stressing that team combinations are decided by selectors, the captain and team management. “Ask the selectors. I am nobody to comment. People like us should not comment. Those who have been given that responsibility should answer. I think they are doing a great job, " Kapil Dev told the media.

"We can't make everybody happy.......What matters more is that Indian cricket is doing well,” he added.

However, the decision did not go down well with several former Indian cricketers. Sunil Gavaskar described Siraj's exclusion as baffling, while Ravi Shastri questioned the absence of the experienced pacer.

Ravichandran Ashwin, Wasim Jaffer and Mohammad Kaif also expressed concerns, with Ashwin highlighting the importance of maintaining the confidence of senior players.

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