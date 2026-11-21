US President Donald Trump said that he would love to see former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang be given a second chance, terming America a country of "second chances" while speaking to reporters.

"I would love to see Jensen be given a second chance. You know, we're a country of second chances. That's a very important company to us. And I did discuss that with President XI, and he said, oh, brilliant, brilliant. He's a brilliant man," Trump said.

He added that he thought Jensen is a good man, who has made some bad decisions. Trump compared Huang with Elon Musk and said that brilliant people like them need to be protected.

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"Jensen is a good man. He's a man that made some bad decisions. But he is a brilliant person.I came to Elon's defense in my first term very strongly. We have to protect our brilliant people. Jensen is one of them," Trump stated, adding that he would like to see Jensen make a big apology and go back.

Nvidia's leadership transition is looming with uncertainty as some board members push for Jensen Huang's return, even as others begin evaluating potential successors. The debate has emerged even though chairman Harvey Jones publicly stating that the company is not considering reinstating its co-founder.

These conversations took place before the company's quarterly earnings announcement and Huang's November 17 statement expressing willingness to come back if the board considers it beneficial for shareholders, employees and the company.

However, Jones told investors during Nvidia's earnings call that the board had unanimously accepted Huang's resignation and was not pursuing his reinstatement. He declined to comment on the reported discussions of Huang's return.

The board appears to be exploring two parallel paths. While some directors favour bringing back the former chief, others are narrowing down the list of external candidates. According to reports, ARM CEO Rene Haas and Marvell CEO Matt Murphy have emerged as potential contenders.

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