Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash film Ramayana is Rs 25.40 crore short of the Rs 1,600 crore mark worldwide after its global gross reached Rs 1,574.60 crore on Friday, 20 November. The film grossed Rs 1,051.60 crore in India and Rs 523 crore overseas through Day 16.

The film collected Rs 16.30 crore net in India on Friday, down 15.8% from Rs 19.35 crore on Thursday. That took its domestic net total to Rs 880.05 crore. Overseas, the film grossed Rs 8 crore on Friday.

The Hindi version led Friday's domestic collections with Rs 12 crore net from 13,322 shows. The Malayalam version had the highest occupancy at 45.1% and collected Rs 1.75 crore net from 794 shows. Across all five languages, the film played 15,497 shows on Day 16.

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Ramayana Day 16 Box Office by Language

The Hindi version led Ramayana's Day 16 collections in India, earning Rs 12 crore net from 13,322 shows with 15.4% occupancy. The Malayalam version recorded the highest occupancy at 45.1%, collecting Rs 1.75 crore net from 794 shows.

The Tamil version earned Rs 1.10 crore net from 533 shows with 38.9% occupancy, while the Kannada version collected Rs 1 crore net from 399 shows with 32% occupancy. The Telugu version brought in Rs 45 lakh net from 449 shows with 18.2% occupancy.

About Ramayana

The story follows Lord Ram's journey, his exile, the abduction of Sita by Ravana and the ensuing battle between the forces of good and evil. The music of the film has been composed by Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer and A R Rahman, while Terry Notary and Guy Norris are part of the action team.

It is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.

Actors Sunny Deol, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Kunal Kapoor, Indira Krishnan and Lara Dutta, among others, round off the cast of the film.





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