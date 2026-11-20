Ramayana collected Rs 19.35 crore net in India on Day 15, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 1,547.15 crore. The film played across 21,437 shows in India and sold an estimated 928,188 tickets on the day. The Day 15 figures took the film's India net collections to Rs 863.75 crore and its domestic gross to Rs 1,032.15 crore.

Hindi led domestic collections with Rs 14 crore net from 17,428 shows. Malayalam brought in Rs 1.75 crore from 937 shows, while Tamil earned Rs 1.50 crore from 1,158 shows. Kannada collected Rs 1.40 crore from 884 shows and Telugu added Rs 70 lakh from 1,030 shows.

Overseas, Ramayana grossed Rs 5 crore on Day 15, taking its international total to Rs 515 crore. The film has sold an estimated 34.9 million tickets across its run so far.

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About Ramayana: Rise Of A Legend

The film, a retelling of Indian epic 'Ramayana', features Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble cast also includes Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as King Dasharath and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi. The film traces the journey of Rama, from his birth and marriage to Sita to his exile from Ayodhya, and leads up to Ravana's abduction of Sita.

The first instalment concludes with Rama vowing to rescue her, setting the stage for the conflict that will unfold in the second part. The second instalment will focus on Rama's mission to rescue Sita and will introduce Lord Hanuman, who will be played by veteran star Sunny Deol.

The action-adventure saga is produced by Malhotra, CEO of the eight-time Academy Award-winning visual effects company DNEG, along with Yash's Monster Mind Creations. The second part is scheduled for release during Diwali 2028.

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