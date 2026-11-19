Train services across Odisha have been affected on Thursday after East Coast Railway (ECoR) announced cancellations and changes to departure times due to severe cyclonic storm Akvan. ECoR introduced the precautionary measures to protect passengers as the cyclone approaches India's east coast.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), ECoR's operational advisory, the railway revised departure times for 23 trains scheduled to run from November 18 to 20 and cancelled two services between Visakhapatnam and Kirandul on November 19 and 20. Railway authorities said they may also regulate some trains en route, depending on weather conditions and the cyclone's projected path.

Regulation of Trains due to Cyclone Akvan

List 1 — Rescheduled / Regulated

15227 SMVB–MFP Express — 8 hrs (JCO 19.11.2026). 18046 CHZ–SHM East Coast Exp — 7 hrs (19.11.2026). 20838 JNRD–BBS SUF — 7 hrs (19.11.2026). 22503 Vivek Express — 5 hrs (18.11.2026). Controlled en route for 3 hrs each by SR and SCCR. 22973 Gandhidham–Puri SUF — Controlled en route for 2 hrs each by WR, CR and SECR (18.11.2026). 20807 VSKP–ASR Hirakud Exp — 5 hrs 30 mins (20.11.2026). 18448 Jagdalpur–Bhubaneswar Special — 5 hrs (19.11.2026). 68446 PSA–CTC Passenger — 20.11.2026 (duration unspecified). 68434 GNPR–CTC MEMU — 3 hrs 30 mins (20.11.2026). 12246 SMVB–HWH Duronto — 2 hrs 30 mins (19.11.2026). 12704 SC–HWH Falaknuma — 2 hrs (19.11.2026). 68420 PSA–BBS MEMU — 20.11.2026 (duration unspecified).

List 2 — Rescheduled / Regulated

12663 HWH–TPJ SF Exp — 8 hrs (19.11.2026). 20841 BBS–VSKP Vande Bharat — 3 hrs 30 mins (20.11.2026). 12863 HWH–SMVB SUF Express — 3 hrs (19.11.2026). 18463 BBS–SBC Prashanti Exp — 3 hrs 30 mins (20.11.2026). 18047 SHM–VSG Amaravati Exp — 3 hrs (19.11.2026). 18117 ROU–GNPR Rajyarani Exp — 2 hrs (19.11.2026). 12839 HWH–MAS Mail — 2 hrs 30 mins (19.11.2026). 22644 PNBE–ERS SF Exp — 2 hrs (19.11.2026). 22819 BBSN–VSKP Intercity Exp — 2 hrs (20.11.2026). 15646 SCL–CHZ Express — 1 hr (18.11.2026). 08045 SHM–CHZ Special — 20.11.2026 (duration unspecified).

Cyclone Update | Train Cancellation:

1. Train No. 18515 Express, Visakhapatnam (VSKP) - Koraput (KRDL) - Cancelled on November 19 and 20, 2026

2. Train No. 18516 Express, Koraput (KRDL) - Visakhapatnam (VSKP) - Cancelled on November 19 and 20, 2026

Advisory For Passengers

Passengers travelling through Odisha and adjoining coastal routes have been advised to check their train schedules before leaving for railway stations. They should also monitor updates regarding cancellations, rescheduling and possible en-route regulation.

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Passengers can check real-time train running information through the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) and follow official Indian Railways and East Coast Railway announcements.

ALSO READ | Cyclone Akvan Live Tracker: Severe Cyclonic Storm To Trigger Heavy Rains In Odisha, Jharkhand

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