Severe cyclonic storm 'Akvan' has altered its trajectory and is set to make landfall between Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha's Puri on November 20, prompting the eastern coastal state to augment its preparedness and move people to safety. "

Odisha's south and northern region along with coastal parts is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall and, at places, extremely heavy rainfall on November 19 and November 20," IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said. The IMD issued a Red Warning of extremely heavy rainfall for six districts -- Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Ganjam, Gajapati and Kandhamal on November 19.

Cyclone 'Akvan' is likely to bring heavy rainfall to parts of Jharkhand over two to three days, the IMD said. The impact of the system could be felt in southern and central parts of the state from Thursday evening with sporadic spells of light rain.

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Where Is Cyclone Akvan Now?

According to the latest bulletin, severe Cyclonic Storm Akvan, over the west-central Bay of Bengal, moved northwards at a speed of 12 kmph during the past six hours and was centred at 5:30 AM IST on November 19, 2026, near latitude 14.5°N and longitude 85.3°E. The system lay about 440 km east-southeast of Narsapur, 440 km south-southeast of Kalingapatnam, 580 km east-northeast of Chennai, 530 km south of Gopalpur, and 590 km south of Puri.</p>

The cyclone is likely to move north-northwestwards and cross the North Andhra Pradesh-Yanam and South Odisha coasts between Narsapur and Puri, close to and east of Gopalpur, by noon on November 20. At the time of landfall, it is expected to pack maximum sustained winds of 90-100 kmph, gusting up to 110 kmph

Cyclonic Storm Akvan Live Tracker

Here is the live tracker map from windy.com, which shows the movement and route of Cyclone Akvan over the next few days.

If the above map is not visible, then you can check the live tracking of Cyclone Akvan here on Windy.

Which States Will Be Affected

Odisha

Several districts have already started moving people from vulnerable places, mostly landslide-prone areas, to safety. Apart from Ganjam, the government has identified 141 places as vulnerable to landslides. People in such places in Koraput and Malkangiri were also being evacuated.

The state government has declared the closure of all government, aided and private schools in six districts in Odisha namely Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Kandhamal--from November 19 to 21 as a precautionary measure. In Khurda district, all schools will remain closed on November 19 and 20. Other districts are told to take action as per the local conditions.

The Puri Jagannath temple authorities decided to close Shree Gundicha Temple for devotees from November 19 to 21.

Jharkhand

Jharkhand is likely to experience heavy rainfall for 24 hours from 8.30 am on Friday, include Lohardaga, Gumla, Simdega, Ramgarh, Ranchi, Khunti, Bokaro, Dhanbad, Saraikela-Kharsawan, West and East Singhbhum. The eight districts - Giridih, Dhanbad, Deoghar, Jamtara, Dumka, Godda, Pakur and Sahibganj - are also set to witness heavy rain on November 21 and 22, a weather bulletin said on Thursday. Anand said the rain intensity will decline from Sunday, and a clear sky is expected over Jharkhand from November 23.

The weather department also warned of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds from Thursday evening.

ALSO READ | Cyclone Akvan: When And Where Will The Cyclone Make Landfall? Date, Time And Location

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