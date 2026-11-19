Benchmark index Nifty 50 has rallied nearly 8% in November so far, recovering close to 13% from its recent low. However, the latest gains may not mark the end of the market's recovery, with Ravi Singh, chief research officer at Master Capital Services, seeing further upside over the next 12 months and setting a target of 28,000.

Singh's positive outlook is supported by mutliple factors including foreign institutional investor (FII) buying, improving corporate earnings and valuations that remain below their recent historical average.

In November so far, foreign investors have net bought shares worth Rs 94,223 crore in the cash market, providing support to the domestic equity market. Notably, the Nifty 50 is now around 5% away from its record high.

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Why Is Ravi Singh Bullish On Nifty 50 Index?

1. FII Buying Returns To Indian Markets

According to Singh, foreign investor buying has emerged as a key support for the recent market recovery. FIIs have net purchased shares worth Rs 94,223 crore in the cash segment during November, helping the Nifty recover from its recent lows.

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Continued foreign inflows, along with easing global bond yields and improving sentiment, is likely to support further gains in Indian equities.

2. Nifty Valuations Remain Below Historical Average

Despite the November rally, the Nifty 50 is trading at a price-to-earnings (PE) multiple of 20.6 times, below its three-year median of 22 times.

Singh believes this leaves room for further upside, provided corporate earnings continue to grow and support current market valuations.

3. Strong Q2 Earnings Support Market Outlook

Corporate earnings have also strengthened the case for a sustained market recovery. Nifty 50 companies reported 22% year-on-year (YoY) revenue growth in the September quarter of FY27, while adjusted profit after tax (PAT) increased 26%.

Singh expects Nifty earnings to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16% between FY26 and FY28.

4. Falling Crude Oil Prices Offer Relief

The nearly 20% decline in Brent crude prices during November from their recent high of $115 a barrel is another positive for Indian equities.

Lower crude prices could ease pressure on India's import bill, inflation and corporate input costs. Easing geopolitical tensions and softer global bond yields may also improve investor appetite for emerging markets.

Nifty Target: 26,300 By December, 28,000 In 12 Months

Singh expects the Nifty 50 to move towards 26,300 by December 2026, with 24,700 acting as an important support level.

For the next 12 months, he maintains his Nifty 50 target at 28,000, based on a valuation of 20 times estimated FY28 earnings.

He expects double-digit returns from Indian equities over the coming period on the back of earnings growth, foreign investor inflows and improving macroeconomic conditions.

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