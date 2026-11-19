Auto stocks were in the fast lane on Thursday, with shares rallying as much as 5.5% in intraday trade, tracking positive commentary from foreign brokerage Citi on the sector's demand outlook.

The Nifty Auto index also advanced 2.98% to hit an intraday high of 28,211.50.

Among individual stocks, Maruti Suzuki rose 5.48% to hit an intraday high of Rs 13,324. Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) gained 3.66% to Rs 3,482, while TVS Motor advanced 3.54% to Rs 4,523.50. Eicher Motors climbed 3.25% to Rs 7,950.50 and Hero MotoCorp gained 3.64% to Rs 5,444. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles rose 4.20% to Rs 263.15, while Bharat Forge advanced 2.32% to Rs 1,723.50.

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Ashok Leyland gained 2.90% to Rs 167.16, Bajaj Auto rose 0.66% to Rs 10,640 and Samvardhana Motherson climbed 3.44% to Rs 162.65. Hyundai Motor India advanced 3.21% to Rs 2,164.90, while Tube Investments rose 0.64% to Rs 2,221.60. UNO Minda gained 2.90% to Rs 1,409.70, Sona BLW Precision Forgings advanced 1.97% to Rs 906.50 and Bosch rose 0.85% to Rs 49,590.

Around 10:30 am, the Nifty Auto index was trading at 28,184.90, up 2.88%. Maruti Suzuki was trading at Rs 13,292, up 5.22%, while M&M was up 3.52% at Rs 3,477.30. TVS Motor gained 3.40% to Rs 4,517.40 and Eicher Motors rose 2.77% to Rs 7,913.50. Hero MotoCorp was up 2.65% at Rs 5,392, while Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles advanced 3.39% to Rs 261.10.

Bharat Forge was trading 1.19% higher at Rs 1,704.50, Ashok Leyland gained 2.46% to Rs 166.45 and Bajaj Auto rose 0.57% to Rs 10,630. Samvardhana Motherson was up 3.42% at Rs 162.61 and Hyundai Motor India gained 2.97% to Rs 2,159.90. Tube Investments was the exception, trading 0.17% lower at Rs 2,203.80. UNO Minda rose 1.99% to Rs 1,397.20, Sona BLW gained 0.95% to Rs 897.45 and Bosch advanced 0.21% to Rs 49,275.

What Citi Says On Auto Stocks

In its post-results review of the September quarter (Q2FY27), Citi analysts said auto companies reported a fairly steady set of results, although higher commodity costs weighed on gross margins for most players.

The brokerage said management commentary across almost all original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) was positive on domestic demand. Festive-season sales were encouraging, while inventory levels remained low. Citi said sustained demand momentum could lead to upside risks to its FY27 volume estimates.

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Citi was also positively surprised by operating leverage and cost-reduction measures, which helped support EBITDA despite pressure on gross margins.

The brokerage said rural demand was a key topic during post-results conference calls, with most automakers expressing greater optimism than expected. M&M was an exception, as it lowered its tractor volume guidance.

Maruti, Eicher Motors, M&M Are Citi's Top Picks

Citi maintained its preference for Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors and M&M, in that order.

The brokerage said margins could improve if current volume trends continue and commodity prices stabilise. It expects the improvement to become more visible towards the end of FY27 and into FY28.

Citi has raised its volume estimates for most automakers under its coverage over the past month, with M&M's tractor business and Ola being exceptions. However, it has lowered its margin estimates for several companies.

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