Interim Nvidia Chief Executive Colette Kress told employees at her first all-hands meeting on Wednesday that they can expect pay raises and more equity in December, months ahead of schedule.

Kress said the priority was to look after every employee so they "do not worry about your comp", according to WIRED.

The report said compensation was the most common topic among 700 questions submitted before the meeting, followed by requests for more transparency from the board. It did not say how large the raises or equity grants would be.

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Meeting Follows Huang's Exit

It was the first companywide meeting since Jensen Huang resigned as CEO last week. Huang cofounded Nvidia 33 years ago and led it since, and the company now has nearly 49,000 employees.

He resigned amid allegations of extramarital affairs, including potentially with a Chinese intelligence asset.

Board chair Harvey Jones said on Tuesday that Huang had disclosed personal behaviour contrary to company policies and norms, and would not be invited back.

At the meeting, Jones said the board accepted the resignation because of Huang's conduct and lack of candour, according to WIRED. He said the board was not seeking a copy of Huang, but a leader with engineering experience, strategic thinking and cultural fit.

He added that standards would not be lowered for speed, and that employee suggestions on the search would be considered.

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Pressure to reinstate Huang

Thousands of employees have reportedly lobbied for Huang's return. A public petition with about 200,000 purported backers, signed by several well-known tech executives, urges the same. The board is searching internally and externally for a successor. Elon Musk has also backed efforts to reinstate Huang,

Investors Watch Talent

Huang's departure and several government investigations into him and the company have unsettled investors. Nvidia nonetheless reported better-than-expected third-quarter results on Tuesday and forecast rising sales, and its shares rose about 5% on Wednesday.

ALSO READ | 'No One Can Really Replace Jensen': Elon Musk Defends Ex-Nvidia CEO, Likens His Exit To 'Kicking Michael Jordan'

A key concern is whether staff will leave, since many stayed for Huang, and whether a leaderless Nvidia will seem less attractive to new talent as competition in AI chips grows.

On the earnings call, Kress told a Bank of America Securities analyst that stabilising the workforce was probably the most important task.

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