A craving for food from abroad during the Covid-19 lockdown led Dikshita Sharma, her sister Ojasvi and their mother Hema to start making sauces at home.

What started as a small kitchen experiment soon turned into a business. The three women built Chilzo, a Mumbai-based sauce brand that reported a turnover of Rs 1.2 crore in FY2022-23.

Dikshita had returned to Mumbai from the US during the pandemic. She missed the food and flavours she had grown used to abroad. With restaurants closed, she and her sister started making their favourite sauces at home.

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"During the lockdown, lots of hotels were not functioning. And even at home, we were just getting plain daal roti. My sister and I were getting cranky as we wanted something good to eat," Dikshita told The Better India.

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The family first started making sauces such as arrabbiata and marinara. They later tried other flavours, including harissa, a North African chilli paste. They shared their sauces with friends, relatives and neighbours. After receiving a good response, they decided to turn their experiments into a business.

Ojasvi took charge of making the sauces. She would prepare around 15 batches of the same sauce, making small changes to the ingredients each time. Dikshita tasted all the batches and helped pick the best recipes. She had earlier worked with a marketing firm in the US.

"I had an inclination towards food, not cooking. But I really wanted good food after having hostel food for years. I was craving good food like crazy! I was a pasta fan, so we started making arrabbiata and marinara sauces first," Ojasvi told The Better India.

In October 2021, the family set up a factory in Vasai, Mumbai, with an investment of Rs 40 lakh. The money came from family support and a bank loan. Their brand, Chilzo, started commercial operations in January 2022.

Today, Chilzo makes 11 types of sauces from Italian, African, Mexican and Chinese cuisines. The sauces are priced between Rs 149 and Rs 349. They are sold online and through retail stores. Hema looks after daily operations, Ojasvi handles new recipes and dispatch, while Dikshita manages marketing and sales.

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"Dea wanted to settle in the US and Ojasvi had also completed her education. Coincidentally, both my daughters came back, and we started a venture that keeps us close 24x7," Hema told The Better India.

In FY2022-23, the company reported a turnover of Rs 1.2 crore. Its products were available in more than 80 stores across Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata. The brand says it now serves around 7,000 customers every month.

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