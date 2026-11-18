Harshada Prakash Temghare was in her early 30s when she was diagnosed with cancer a few years ago. A swollen face and months of tests revealed she had lymphoma, a cancer of the lymphatic system. Temghare refused to let her diagnosis define her life. Today, she has built an organic kitchen that feeds over 1,000 people daily.



During Temghare's treatment, doctors offered a package of chemotherapy and radiation that cost around Rs 20 to 22 lakh. The family was concerned, as there was no history of the disease. Temghare and her family were advised to change their lifestyle and diet.



During the course of her illness, the family had turned to a collective of organic farmers called Abhinav Farmers Club. The move put them on a path that became the foundation of a new venture.



Woman's Journey To Creating Organic Kitchen



Two rounds of chemotherapy cured Temghare. The recovery gave her a sense of renewed hope. She decided to take up annadaan, the service of feeding others, to help out people in Pune.



Within a year of her illness, Temghare's family started cooking organic meals in Pune's Wargaon area. The kitchen does not use aluminium or steel vessels. Ghee that comes from indigenous Gir cows is used.



Priya, who handles marketing for the farmers' collective, told Indian Express that Temghare first came to the group as a customer. When she was well, she noticed that office-going women often ate junk food when there was no tiffin available.



Today, the service makes over 1,000 tiffins a day to Hinjawadi, Wakad and nearby areas. The organic kitchen also serves Jain and millet-based meals.



Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's personal assistant once sought organic food in Pune and was directed to Temghare's kitchen. Gadkari later called the family and invited them to Nagpur.

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A Special Khichdi Recipe



During the Covid-19 pandemic, the kitchen supplied meals to around 800 patients. The organisation developed a special “Brahma Khichdi” that includes mixed dals, Indrayani and Ambemohar rice, ginger and whole spices.



Around 20 women from Abhinav Bachat Gat, a self-help group, also work with the kitchen. Eight auto-rickshaw drivers handle deliveries. Temghare has also begun farming her own land and recently received a Mahila Shetkari (woman farmer) certificate.

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