A Rs 50-lakh annual salary, an MBA from IIM Bangalore and professional experience at global automobile companies such as Fiat, Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen.

Akshita Jain, who is 37-years-old and appears to have built a successful corporate career. However, she has decided to leave that life behind and embrace Jain asceticism.



Akshita will not be making the transition alone. Her 61-year-old mother, Shiromani Bajaj, a retired chief manager at Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), has also decided to renounce worldly life and become a Jain sadhvi.

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The mother-daughter duo from Gurugram is preparing to leave behind their professional and family lives to follow the path of Jain spirituality.

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From IIM Bangalore To Jain Asceticism

Akshita holds an MBA from IIM Bangalore and has worked with major automobile companies, including Fiat, Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen. Her most recent corporate role was at Volkswagen, where she reportedly earned an annual package of Rs 50 lakh.



According to accounts of her journey, her interest in spirituality grew while she was working on artificial intelligence (AI) at the company. She reportedly became concerned about the environmental impact of setting up data centres, particularly the excavation of land and the potential harm to microscopic organisms living in the soil.



The Jain principle of 'ahimsa', which emphasises non-violence towards all living beings, became central to her decision to pursue a spiritual path.



Her mother, Shiromani, spent 37 years working with IOCL before retiring as a chief manager in October 2025. Following her husband's death and after fulfilling her family responsibilities, she became increasingly drawn towards Jain spirituality through her association with Jain sadhvis.

Mother-Daughter Duo Prepares For Diksha

Akshita and Shiromani have been associated with Jain spiritual teacher Sadhvi Purnapragyashree. Shiromani has also reportedly completed several religious observances and rigorous austerities as part of her preparation for renunciation.



As part of the initiation celebrations, a traditional Jain procession, known as a 'varghoda', was scheduled to take place in Jodhpur. This was to be followed by a 'diksha' ceremony in Chennai on February 25.

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In Jainism, diksha marks the formal transition to an ascetic life. It involves renouncing worldly possessions and relationships to follow the spiritual path.



For Akshita, the decision means walking away from a high-paying corporate career that included working with some of the world's major automobile companies.

For her mother, it marks the beginning of a new chapter after 37 years of professional service and the fulfilment of family responsibilities.

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