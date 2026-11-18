A painful childhood memory would eventually shape Shashi Kumar's career choices. In 1981, he saw his father break down after an entire harvest was lost, a setback that brought the family's farming journey to an end. Almost 30 years later, Kumar would find himself returning to the very profession his father had been forced to leave.

By then, he had completed a master's degree in Chicago and spent 17 years working with IT major Wipro. His decision to give up a corporate career and take up farming in 2010 was met with little enthusiasm at home. His father questioned whether the move would allow him to support himself or leave him dependent on the family.

Kumar remained committed to the idea. He quit Wipro and moved to Tiptur in Karnataka, where he joined his uncle, Dr GNS Reddy, a Gandhian veterinarian involved in a rural youth development programme. The two went on to establish Akshayakalpa Organic.

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Their objective was to build a sustainable dairy farming model that could generate enough income for farmers to continue working on their land rather than abandon agriculture.

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Keeping the business running proved to be one of Kumar's biggest challenges. Akshayakalpa came close to collapse at least six times during its first nine years, with funding shortages threatening its survival.

Kumar repeatedly approached people he had worked with at Wipro, securing contributions that varied from Rs 50,000 to Rs 50 lakh. A group of 27 engineers eventually backed the business with their own money, giving them a collective ownership of approximately 12%.

The company's operating structure is another departure from the conventional dairy industry. Akshayakalpa does not invest in owning farms or maintaining its own cattle. Instead, it works with independent farmers who retain control of their agricultural assets.

The company provides a guaranteed market for their entire milk production at an agreed price. This arrangement now supports a network of over 1,750 farmers, whose average monthly earnings stand at around Rs 1.28 lakh.

Akshayakalpa's expansion is reflected in its financial performance. From generating Rs 30 crore in FY20, the company increased its revenue to Rs 387 crore by FY25. It has reported a further jump to Rs 720 crore this year.

Investor confidence has followed this growth. In March 2026, the organic dairy company raised Rs 175 crore through a funding round led by ABC Impact, an investment platform backed by Temasek. The transaction valued the business at approximately Rs 1,600 crore.

Profitability remains a work in progress. Akshayakalpa was still incurring losses in FY25, with much of its spending directed towards building capacity and strengthening its infrastructure. Its performance nonetheless reflects a wider shift in the market, as consumers increasingly seek organic food products whose origins can be verified.

Kumar's venture has moved well beyond its original objective, emerging as an example of how rural livelihoods and organised business can grow together.

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