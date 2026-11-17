A job in Canada's financial services sector did not stop 24-year-old Bhavya Vij from returning to India to start his own business. After working in wealth management, the New Delhi native decided to turn a personal problem into a business idea. His beverage brand, Relow, which focuses on digestive wellness, has earned more than Rs 4 lakh in revenue in its first four months.

Vij studied economics at Simon Fraser University in Canada before joining Vancouver-based Nicola Wealth. While he was building a career in finance, he often found that drinking carbonated beverages left him with digestive discomfort. He enjoyed these drinks but struggled with the after-effects, prompting him to think about an alternative.

Rather than accept the discomfort as inevitable, Vij began exploring the possibility of developing a more gut-friendly alternative. He ultimately quit his job in Canada and returned to India. In March 2025, he launched Relow in Gurugram, turning a personal concern into a business opportunity.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Vij invested Rs 20 lakh in getting the product ready for launch, drawing on his personal savings and financial assistance from his father. The formulation took close to a year to develop, with extensive work carried out alongside a flavour laboratory. Each flavour went through 12 to 14 rounds of refinement, followed by consumer testing involving between 60 and 100 people.

ALSO READ: This School Teacher Turned Bihar's Famous Thekua Into A Rs 15 Crore Business

Getting the recipe right proved more complicated than anticipated. The team had to address the bitter notes left by stevia, find a way to keep the probiotic culture stable in a carbonated drink and repeatedly adjust the lemon and orange flavours. Regulatory clearances from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) added to the wait, delaying the launch.

Relow eventually entered the market in February 2026 with three options: lemon, mango and orange. Each 250 ml can contains approximately 10 calories, no added sugar and no caffeine. The brand positions itself as an alternative to conventional fizzy drinks, using stevia instead of artificial sweeteners such as aspartame and sucralose. It also contains Bacillus subtilis, a probiotic strain associated with digestive health. Each can is priced at Rs 120.

A one-person team and an outsourced production model have been enough for Relow to secure its first set of customers. Vij oversees the business independently, leaving the manufacturing process to third-party facilities.

The brand says it has served upwards of 600 customers in its first four months of operations. Sales have come through its direct website, Amazon, JioMart and Swiggy Instamart. Relow is also looking beyond conventional online distribution, with its beverages being introduced at padel and pickleball clubs to tap into the growing popularity of racquet sports.

ALSO READ: 'You Earn Twice Your House Help': Banker Breaks Down A Rs 1 Lakh Salary In India

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.