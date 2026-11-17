Industry body FICCI has urged the government to consider a series of measures in the Union Budget 2027-28, including lower capital gains tax on listed securities, a Rs 12,000 crore production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for battery components and easier access to long-term financing for manufacturers.

In its Budget recommendations submitted to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, FICCI said a more competitive tax regime could help attract long-term domestic and foreign investment, while supporting India's manufacturing ambitions.

On capital gains taxation, the industry body has called for restoring the exemption on long-term capital gains (LTCG) from listed securities, which was available when the Securities Transaction Tax (STT) was introduced in 2004. This could be accompanied by a calibrated increase in STT on delivery-based transactions to offset some revenue losses.

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Alternatively, FICCI has proposed a graded tax structure, with capital gains taxed at 10% for holdings between one and two years, 5% for two to three years and nil beyond three years. It has also suggested allowing foreign investors to calculate capital gains in the currency of their original investment.

Among its key manufacturing proposals, FICCI has sought a dedicated Rs 12,000 crore PLI scheme for advanced chemistry cell (ACC) battery components. The proposed scheme would support domestic production of cathode and anode materials, electrolytes, separators and battery foils.

According to FICCI, Indian manufacturers face a 35-50% cost disadvantage against Chinese imports, making targeted incentives necessary to build a competitive domestic supply chain.

The industry body has also called for a Strategic Manufacturing Capacity Development Programme to reduce import dependence across 10 critical sectors, which account for nearly 36% of India's non-petroleum imports. The proposal covers 36 priority products, including chemicals, plastics, electrical equipment and advanced machinery.

FICCI estimates that scaling manufacturing's contribution to 25% of GDP could require more than Rs 100 lakh crore in additional credit over the next decade. It has proposed a dedicated development finance institution (DFI) to provide affordable, long-tenure funding for capital-intensive projects.

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For exporters, the industry body has sought a three-year policy commitment for the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) scheme, along with a dedicated programme to upgrade domestic testing and certification facilities.

FICCI has also proposed a National Talent Return and Industrial Capability Programme to attract experienced Indian professionals working overseas into specialised industrial and technology roles.

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