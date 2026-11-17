Xiaomi is gearing up to host its flagship global product launch at the Carrousel du Louvre in Paris on Tuesday, with the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max variants. The schedule for the showcased event is 6:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time, and is also expected to introduce the company's latest wearable and audio products for European markets, according to reports.

The launch marks Xiaomi's latest entry into the premium smartphone segment, with an emphasis on mobile photography, battery performance, artificial intelligence and display technology.

Xiaomi 18 Pro: Compact flagship with a massive battery

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The Xiaomi 18 Pro features a 6.4-inch display and weighs slightly over 200 grams, positioning it as a compact flagship device. One of its major highlights is a reported 7,000mAh battery, offering substantial capacity for a smartphone in this category.

200MP Leica camera system

Photography is another major focus of the new flagship. The Xiaomi 18 Pro features a dual-200MP Leica camera system, combining a high-resolution main camera with a 200MP telephoto sensor.

The camera setup incorporates Leica Summilux optics, with an emphasis on detailed photography across different focal lengths.

Customisable rear display

The smartphone introduces an upgraded rear display designed to provide notifications, reminders, productivity tools and camera-related functions. Users can also personalise the secondary screen with dynamic wallpapers, including AI-generated designs.

The Xiaomi Privacy Display technology will interest the buyers most as the design limits screen visibility from side angles, next-generation Snapdragon Dual 8 Elite processors and silicon-carbon battery technology.

New wearables, audio products and expected price range of the mobile

The other products in the queue to launch tonight are the Xiaomi Watch S5, Smart Band 11 and Clip open-ear true wireless earbuds, expanding the company's connected-device portfolio. European pricing, detailed specifications and market availability are expected to be announced during the launch presentation. The price range for the Xiaomi 18 Pro varies depending on the region, storage variant, and import or retail channel. In China the price Starts at 5,999 CNY, around Rs 83,000, for the base 12GB + 256GB model. Expected India Price Range will Projected to start around Rs 85,990 to over Rs 1,00,000 upon an official domestic release. ALSO READ: Sexual And Violent Reels On Your Instagram Feed? Meta Is Cracking Down; Here's What You Must Know

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