Market experts have identified six stocks that could offer trading opportunities in the near term based on technical indicators and favourable risk-reward setups. The picks span sectors such as FMCG, consumer durables, telecom, city gas distribution and digital services.

Top picks include Tata Communications Ltd., Tata Consumer Products Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Voltas Ltd., Indraprastha Gas Limited and Eternal Ltd. Here are six stocks to buy today, November 17, 2026.

Godrej Consumer Products Limited (CMP: Rs 892.70)

Osho Krishan, Chief Manager - Technical and Derivative Research at Angel One, has recommended a buy on Godrej Consumer Products at around Rs 890. He has suggested a stop loss at Rs 862 and a target price of Rs 945. The FMCG stock closed at Rs 892.70 and is witnessing positive technical momentum, according to the analyst.

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Voltas Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,152.60)

Krishan is also bullish on Voltas and recommends buying the stock at Rs 1,150. He has placed a stop loss at Rs 1,110 and expects the stock to move towards the Rs 1,200-1,225 range. Voltas ended the session at Rs 1,152.60 and remains among his preferred technical picks.

Tata Communications Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,848.00)

Gaurav Sharma, Associate VP & HOR at Globe Capital, has recommended a buy on Tata Communications at the current market price of around Rs 1,840. The analyst has advised a stop loss at Rs 1,790, with upside targets of Rs 1,900 and Rs 1,930. The stock settled at Rs 1,848.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,117.50)

Sharma has also turned positive on Tata Consumer Products and recommends buying the stock at the current market price of Rs 1,117. He has set a stop loss at Rs 1,080 and expects the stock to advance towards Rs 1,200. The stock closed at Rs 1,117.50.

Indraprastha Gas Limited (CMP: Rs 147.23)

VLA Ambala, SEBI-registered research analyst and Founder of SMT Stock Market, has recommended buying Indraprastha Gas at Rs 145. She sees the stock rising to Rs 155 and Rs 170, while advising traders to maintain a stop loss at Rs 135. The stock last traded at Rs 147.23.

Eternal Ltd. (CMP: Rs 371.10)

Ambala has also recommended Eternal, with a buy price of Rs 362. The analyst expects the stock to hit targets of Rs 380 and Rs 400, while suggesting a stop loss at Rs 340. Eternal closed at Rs 371.10.

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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision



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