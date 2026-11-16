Three Reasons Why US Stock Markets Are Down: Nasdaq Plunges 1.6%, Dow Down 230 Points

US stocks fell in early trade on Monday, led by technology stocks, as Nvidia's leadership crisis kept pressure on the AI trade. The Nasdaq Composite fell to a day's low of 24,719.38. That is 416.90 points, or 1.66%, below Friday's close.

The S&P 500 slipped to an intraday low of 7,484.96, down 76.71 points or 1.01%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a low of 52,115.90, down 231.65 points or 0.44%.

At 8:25 p.m. IST, the Nasdaq was down 1.47% at 24,766.20, the S&P 500 was down 0.94% at 7,490.72, and the Dow was down 0.43% at 52,121.94.

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Here are three reasons why US markets are down today.

1. Nvidia's fallout hits AI stocks

Nvidia shares fell 1.52% to $160.38, a day before the chipmaker's quarterly results. These are its first results since Jensen Huang resigned as CEO last week. The stock had been down as much as 3.6% before the opening bell, after its longest weekly losing streak since October 2012. The heavier selling was in the wider AI supply chain. Micron fell 5.63% and Intel 5.48%, while AMD slipped 2.37%. AI cloud providers Nebius and CoreWeave dropped 6.25% and 5.10%.

Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh, who cut his Nvidia price target to $220 from $250, said the stock's fall from its October peak “reflects the ‘Jensen/founder' premium lost,” CNBC reported.

2. Washington tightens China chip rules

The US Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) issued a new interim rule on Monday. It is meant to stop Chinese companies from using advanced American AI chips through data centres in other countries.

In a press release, BIS said the rule ensures existing restrictions “cannot be circumvented through remote computing arrangements” involving data centres in third countries. BIS said the rule was written at the direction of the Treasury Department and the National Security Council. US media publications described it as the first US policy response to the Nvidia scandal.

The rule adds regulatory risk for chipmakers and data-centre operators with overseas customers, and comes ahead of a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping later this week.

ALSO READ: US Tightens AI Chip Rules: Licences Needed To Reexport To 5 Countries, Including Singapore

3. Rate-hike worries ahead of Warsh's speech

Investors are also cautious before US Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh speaks in San Francisco later on Monday. Minutes of the Fed's last meeting are due on Wednesday.

Markets are fully pricing in a rate hike in December, Reuters reported, citing CME FedWatch. Traders see about an 8% chance of a 50-basis-point move after last week's hotter-than-expected inflation data. The two-year Treasury yield eased 2.8 basis points to 4.846% on Monday, after its biggest weekly rise in more than two years.

ALSO READ: US Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Down Over 1.5% As Nvidia, Other AI Chip Stocks Slump; Dow, S&P 500 Also In Red

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