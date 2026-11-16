US Tightens AI Chip Rules: Licences Needed To Reexport To 5 Countries, Including Singapore

The US Commerce Department issued an interim rule to limit remote access to advanced AI chips and servers from certain countries, following increased scrutiny over semiconductor exports after an alleged espionage scandal involving Nvidia Corp.

“The rule is designed to ensure that existing restrictions on access to sensitive American technology cannot be circumvented through remote computing arrangements involving data centers in third countries,” the department said in a statement.

The new rule will require licenses to reexport advanced AI chips to Brazil, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand.

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Noting that advanced cloud computing has made it increasingly possible to access US AI computing systems remotely, the department said the new rule is intended to align with existing rules on physical access to the technology.

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