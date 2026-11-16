Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 12: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Continues Strong Run On Monday

Ramayana: Part One continues its strong theatrical run, attracting audiences to cinemas across India on Monday. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, has earned Rs 18.53 crore net in India on Day 12 so far. The film is currently running across 16,024 shows nationwide.

The film has already crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark in worldwide gross collections within eight days of its release. With this achievement, it has become the 11th Indian film to enter the Rs 1,000 crore club.

Ramayana Day 12 Box Office Collection

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On Day 12, the film collected Rs 18.53 crore net across 16,024 shows in India so far. Its total India net collection has now reached Rs 779.13 crore, while the domestic gross collection stands at Rs 930.87 crore, according to Sacnilk estimates.

The final box office figures for Monday are yet to be reported.

The film's worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 1,384.50 crore after 11 days of its release.

Ramayana Day 12 Language-Wise Earnings

On Day 12, the Hindi version led the box-office collections with Rs 14.84 crore from 13,292 shows. It was followed by Kannada, which collected Rs 1.37 crore from 685 shows, so far.

The Tamil version contributed Rs 1.22 crore from 900 shows, while the Telugu version added Rs 1.10 crore from 1,147 shows.

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Ramayana Day 12 Occupancy

Ramayana Hindi 3D recorded an overall occupancy of 17.58% on Day 12, according to Sacnilk. Morning shows registered an occupancy of 12%, while afternoon shows recorded 23.15%. Occupancy figures for evening and night shows are yet to be reported.

The Hindi 2D version recorded an overall occupancy of 14.96%. Morning shows registered 9.69% occupancy, while afternoon shows recorded 19.08%. Figures for evening and night shows are awaited.

Meanwhile, Ramayana Kannada 3D registered an overall occupancy of 32.05% on Day 12. Morning shows recorded 20.82% occupancy, while afternoon shows registered 43.27%. Occupancy figures for evening and night shows are yet to be reported.

Ramayana Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Ramayana opened in theatres on November 5 with an India net collection of Rs 64.85 crore and a domestic gross of Rs 77.50 crore. On Day 2, it earned Rs 48.05 crore net, registering a decline of 25.9%.

The film bounced back on its first Saturday, collecting Rs 69.80 crore, marking a 45.3% increase. It followed this with Rs 56.15 crore on Sunday.

Day 5 witnessed a major surge, with collections rising 91.5% to Rs 107.50 crore net, its highest single-day collection so far. The film subsequently earned Rs 94.10 crore on Day 6 and Rs 70.65 crore on Day 7.

On Day 8, the film collected Rs 53.50 crore, followed by Rs 48.10 crore on its second Friday. Collections bounced back on Saturday, with earnings rising 51.6% to Rs 72.90 crore.

On Day 11, the film added another Rs 59.43 crore to its India net collection. Its cumulative domestic net earnings have now reached Rs 745.03 crore.

About The Film

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana brings the story of the Hindu epic to the big screen in two parts. The first instalment was released in theatres on November 5, 2026, while the second part is planned for a Diwali release. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana.

The cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as Dasharath, Indira Krishnan as Kaushalya, Sonal Jha as Sumitra and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi. Other key cast members include Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha, Anupam Kher as Jatayu, Kunal Kapoor as Indra, Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjiva and Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari.

The film's music has been composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. The screenplay has been written by Sridhar Raghavan and Nitesh Tiwari, who has also co-written the dialogues with Shreyas Jain.

The film has been officially titled Namit Malhotra's Ramayana in India, while its international title is Ramayana: Rise of a Legend. The international version has a slightly shorter runtime of 167 minutes, while the Indian version runs for 3 hours and 15 minutes.

The first instalment was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

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