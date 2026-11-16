Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 11: Second Sunday Earnings Jump 33.6% To Rs 75 Crore, Worldwide Gross Tops Rs 1,380 Crore

Ramayana took its worldwide box office gross to Rs 1,384.50 crore after 11 days, according to Sacnilk. The film earned Rs 75 crore net in India on its second Sunday, up 33.6% from Rs 56.15 crore on its first Sunday. The Day 11 haul brought the film's three-day weekend total to Rs 196 crore net in India. Its cumulative domestic collections reached Rs 760.60 crore net and Rs 909 crore gross, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

The Hindi version accounted for Rs 55 crore of Sunday's collections from 18,536 shows. The Kannada version earned Rs 5.75 crore from 919 shows, followed by Malayalam with Rs 5 crore from 1,146 shows, Tamil with Rs 4.75 crore from 1,340 shows and Telugu with Rs 4.50 crore from 1,632 shows. Overseas, Ramayana added Rs 40 crore on Day 11, taking its international gross to Rs 475.50 crore.

Ramayana's Rs 1000 Crore Milestone

Ramayana", directed by Nitesh Tiwari, has become the 11th Indian film to cross the Rs 1,000 crore milestone at the global box office in eight days, joining hits such as "Dangal", "Baahubali 2", "Pushpa 2" and "Dhurandhar 2". Directed by Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the first part released on November 5.

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According to figures shared by trade website Sacnilk, the worldwide gross of "Ramayana" after eight days is Rs 1,033.55 crore with India contributing Rs 675.05 crore and overseas Rs 358.50 crore, respectively.

The film's release during the extended Diwali weekend, coupled with strong demand in other languages across India and a wide release overseas, helped "Ramayana" achieve the milestone in just eight days.

Tiwari's "Dangal" still tops the list with its worldwide gross of Rs 2070.00 crore, followed by Aditya Dhar's "Dhurandhar 2", which stands at Rs 1813.40 crore. "Baahubali 2" with Rs 1788.00 crore, "Pushpa 2" with Rs 1742.00 crore, "Dhurandhar" (Rs 1307.35 crore) complete the top five films.

They are followed by "RRR" (Rs 1230.00 crore), "KGF Chapter 2" (Rs 1215.00 crore), "Jawan" (Rs 1160.00 crore), "Pathaan" (Rs 1055.00 crore), "Kalki 2898 AD" (Rs 1042.25 crore) complete the top ten list of highest earning movies in India.

About Ramayana

"Ramayana", reportedly made on a budget of Rs 2,000 crore, is expected to rise in the ranking in the coming week. The film, a retelling of Indian epic 'Ramayana', features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble cast also includes Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as King Dasharath and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi.

The film traces the journey of Rama, from his birth and marriage to Sita to his exile from Ayodhya, and leads up to Ravana's abduction of Sita. The first instalment concludes with Rama vowing to rescue her, setting the stage for the conflict that will unfold in the second part.

The two-part cinematic adaptation features music by Oscar-winning composers A R Rahman and Hans Zimmer, while the action choreography is led by Terry Notary and Guy Norris. The second instalment will focus on Rama's mission to rescue Sita and will introduce Lord Hanuman, who will be played by veteran star Sunny Deol.

The second part is scheduled for release during Diwali 2028.

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