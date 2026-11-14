Ramayana OTT Rights Not Sold Yet? Producer Dil Raju Reveals Reason

The success of a big-screen release often brings questions about what comes next. For Ramayana, however, the next step on the digital front is still undecided.

Ramayana has crossed the Rs 1,000-crore mark worldwide just days after its theatrical release. While major films often secure their digital deals before reaching cinemas, the makers of Ramayana have chosen a different route.

The film has not been sold to an OTT platform or a satellite television channel, and there is no confirmed streaming date yet. Dil Raju, who handled the Telugu theatrical distribution of Ramayana in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana through Sri Venkateswara Creations, confirmed that the film currently has no digital deal.

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Speaking at a press meet in Hyderabad, Raju was asked whether releasing a film without an OTT deal was a risk. He explained that audiences will have to watch Ramayana in theatres for now. The film can be made available online and on television later, depending on when the producers decide to release it. Raju added that the decision will ultimately depend on the producer and the nature of the film, NDTV reported.

Dil Raju Expects Ramayana To Reach Rs 2000 Crore

The film's final worldwide total is still taking shape, but Dil Raju expects Ramayana to earn between Rs 1,800 crore and Rs 2,000 crore worldwide.

According to the producer, the film continues to perform well in its current markets. He also expects its earnings to rise further once it reaches China and other international territories.

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Box Office Collection On November 14

As per Sacnilk, Ramayana earned Rs 43.19 crore in India on Day 10 so far. The Hindi version contributed Rs 35.67 crore, while the Kannada version collected Rs 3.52 crore. The Tamil version added Rs 2.57 crore, and the Telugu version earned Rs 1.43 crore.

With these earnings, the film's India net collection has reached Rs 655.89 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 783.46 crore. Its worldwide total currently stands at Rs 1,111 crore.

About The Film

The first part of Ramayana released on November 5 and follows Rama's journey from his marriage to Sita and exile from Ayodhya to Ravana's abduction of her. The story ends with Rama preparing to rescue Sita.

The two-part epic features music by A R Rahman and Hans Zimmer, while Terry Notary and Guy Norris have handled the action choreography. Sunny Deol will play Lord Hanuman in the sequel.

Produced by Prime Focus Studios, DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the second instalment is scheduled to release during Diwali 2028.

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