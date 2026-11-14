Ramayana Language Row: NCP Leader Questions Marathi’s Exclusion, Demands Marathi Dub And Re-Release

The absence of Marathi from the list of 40 languages in which Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana is set to release has triggered a language row in Maharashtra. Babasaheb Patil, state president of the NCP's Film and Cultural Department, has questioned why the language was left out, NDTV reported.

In a letter to producer Namit Malhotra, Patil urged the makers to release a Marathi-dubbed version and organise a fresh theatrical release across Maharashtra.

He said Marathi deserved the same recognition as other regional languages, pointing to its long literary and cultural history. Patil also noted that Marathi has a history spanning nearly 1,000 years and has been granted Classical Language status.

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He described its deletion from a major cinematic project based on the Indian epic Ramayana as unfortunate, stressing that the language represents an important part of the country's cultural heritage.

Patil also expressed resentment by arguing that Maharashtra's position as one of India's largest theatrical markets, and Marathi-speaking audiences should have the opportunity to watch the film in their mother tongue.

He clarified that his demand was not intended to oppose any other language or regional version but was aimed at ensuring equal respect and representation for Marathi-speaking audiences.

The controversy comes amid reports of an extensive international and multilingual release strategy for the film. However, its domestic theatrical release was reportedly limited to five languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, leaving Marathi-speaking audiences outside the language lineup.

The language row emerged shortly after Ramayana reportedly achieved a significant box-office milestone, crossing the Rs 1,000-crore mark worldwide within eight days of its release. Its global collection was estimated at approximately Rs 1,033.55 crore as of November 12, 2026.

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Meanwhile, the film's producers have yet to issue an official response to Patil's demand for a Marathi version or confirm whether a regional theatrical re-release will be considered.

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