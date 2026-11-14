12 ITIs In Uttarakhand To Be Reopened For Students To Seek Technical Education in Rural Areas

The Uttarakhand government has announced plans to reopen 12 non-operational Government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) from the next academic session to improve access to vocational education and employment-oriented training for students in rural areas. The move will create more opportunities for young people seeking technical qualification without having to travel to distant towns and cities.

Secretary of Skill Development and Employment C Ravi Shankar has asked the Director of Training and Employment, Nainital, to complete the necessary administrative procedures within the prescribed timeframe to ensure that the institutes become operational for the next academic session.

The decision follows after a thorough review of proposals concerning the operation and closure of government ITIs across the state. However, it wasn't specified why these 12 institutes were closed earlier.

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The institutions identified for reopening are spread across 10 districts, including Pithoragarh, Pauri Garhwal, Chamoli, Champawat, Haridwar, Dehradun, Bageshwar, Tehri Garhwal and Udham Singh Nagar.

In Pithoragarh, the institutes at Thal and Badhave will resume operations, while Dwarikhal and Parsundakhal in Pauri Garhwal are included. Other locations covered by the decision include Dewal and Ghat in Chamoli, Barakot in Champawat, Laldhang in Haridwar, Lakhamandal in Dehradun, Garud in Bageshwar, Ranakot in Tehri Garhwal and Kichha in Udham Singh Nagar.

The reopening will help students living in Uttarakhand's mountainous regions, where geographical challenges and long distances can make accesses to educational institutions difficult. Restoring training facilities closer to home will reduce commute and accommodation expenses, making vocational education accessible for those students who come from weak financial backgrounds.

ITIs offer training in technical and industrial trade that help students acquire practical skills required in the workforce. Unlike conventional degree colleges, these institutes primarily provide vocational qualifications that can support entry into skilled employment, apprenticeships and certain technical training.

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The revival of the institutes would benefit students who wish to pursue practical training after completing Class 10 or Class 12 rather than enrolling in undergraduate programmes. Depending on the courses introduced, students may gain access to training in areas such as electrical work, mechanical trade, maintenance and other industry-relevant skills.

Ravi Shankar said that making the institutes operational will allow young people to receive vocational and technical education within their region and will strengthen future job prospects self-employment for them.

Details about course availability, admission procedures, staffing and student intake are yet to be announced.

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