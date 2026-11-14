JEE Advanced 2027 Exam Date Out; IIT Delhi Announces New Calculator Facility

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has announced that the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2027 will take place on May 23, 2027. Candidates who wish to applhy for can log on to jeeadv.ac.in and access eligibility requirements and related examination announcements. According to an official notification issued on November 13, 2026, candidates seeking admission to undergraduate engineering programmes at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) must fulfil the prescribed eligibility conditions to appear for the examination.

Under the newly-published criteria, candidates must have appeared for their Class 12 or equivalent examination for the first time in either 2026 or 2027, with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics as compulsory subjects. Students who first appeared for their qualifying examination in 2025 or earlier are ineligible to reappear for the examination.

However, an exception applies to candidates whose examination boards declared the Class 12 results for the 2024-25 academic year on or after June 12, 2025. Such candidates can apply, provided they satisfy the remaining requirements.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ | No Takers For MBBS Seats: Over 400 Remain Unoccupied Despite NEET UG 2026 Special Stray Round

Candidates can appear for JEE Advanced a maximum of twice in two consecutive years.

Another important requirement concerns performance in JEE Main 2027. Only the top 2.5 lakh successful candidates across categories in the B.E./B.Tech paper will qualify to appear for JEE Advanced.

Candidates applying for the exam to be held in 2027 must have been born on or after October 1, 2002. Those belonging to the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Persons with Disabilities receive a five-year relaxation in the age limit.

ALSO READ | Himachal Pradesh NEET PG 2026: Final Merit List, Released By Atal Medical and Research University

Candidates previously admitted to an IIT or IISc under programmes covered by the JoSAA 2026 Business Rules will not be eligible to reappear for the 2027 exam. However, certain exceptions apply to students who withdrew from the admission process or did not accept their allotted seats.

Meanwhile, candidates appearing for JEE Advanced 2027 will have access to an on-screen basic, non-scientific calculator featuring a 10-to-12-digit display.

The official website currently provides the examination date and detailed eligibility guidelines. The registration schedule and other application-related information are yet to be announced.

Candidates are advised to regularly monitor jeeadv.ac.in for updates regarding registration, examination schedules, information brochures and other instructions.

JEE Advanced is the entrance examination for admission to undergraduate programmes at the IITs. Candidates who qualify must subsequently participate in the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling process for seat allocation, subject to the applicable admission requirements.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.