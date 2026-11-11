Himachal Pradesh NEET PG 2026: Final Merit List, Released By Atal Medical and Research University

Atal Medical and Research University, Himachal Pradesh, has released the final merit list for the first round of NEET PG 2026 counselling and candidates are now required to complete their choice of institution and locking it by November 12. The university has published the MD/MS seat matrix, which will allow applicants to review available seats before submitting their preference. Both documents are available on amruhp.ac.in.

According to Atal Medical and Research University the the choice-filling window is now open until November 12. Candidates need to use the online counselling portal to select their preferred courses, colleges and quotas. Applicants must review all relevant seat categories carefully while mentioning their preferred choice.

The university is scheduled to publish the provisional seat allocation on November 13, followed by the final allocation on November 16. Joining the allotted college and course is scheduled for November 18. Atal University has advised candidates to monitor its website for any revision to dates and announcements concerning counselling sessions.

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The published documents provide category-wise and quota-wise details for postgraduate medical seats across participating institutions, including Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda, and Maharishi Markandeshwar Medical College, Kumarhatti. Atal University has described the matrix as tentative, meaning courses or seats could be added, changed or withdrawn during counselling following recommendations from relevant authorities.

The common merit list covers MD, MS and DNB counselling and the university has clarified that available Post-MBBS DNB seats will be considered for allotment during Round 2. Their category-wise seat allocation will be released at that stage. Additional MD/MS seats approved by competent authorities could be incorporated in the second round.

In its merit-list, the university said candidates under the Himachal Pradesh quota can submit choices for management-quota seats in the private medical colleges. Applicants claiming reservation or quota benefits need to ensure that their certificates are valid and in the prescribed format. All eligibility and category claims will be checked by the admission committee of the allotted institute.

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